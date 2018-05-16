No Sophomore Jinx: Brighton’s Hood heading back to State in Shot and Discus

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

ARLINGTON – The growing Brighton Cardinal Track program was well represented Saturday on track and field of Arlington High School.

Brighton Head Track Coach Courtney McGinnis was buzzing around the facilities to watch athletes like Sylvia ‘Bug’ Jones, Christian Lucius, Taelyr’ Gatlin and Onyx Magno. Out of the nine Cardinals to participate, sophomore standout Anna Hood qualified for the Class 3A State Track Meet in Murfreesboro May 24-25.

Hood is heading back to the Middle Tennessee State University Track Stadium after making a surprise appearance as a freshman in the Shot Put and Discus.

McGinnis said Hood has improved since her breakout campaign in 2017.

“Just in Sectionals alone without looking at numbers, last year you got fourth in Shot,” she noted. “Now this year she has second in Sections. This is a tough Section with Whitehaven and Central. Then in Discus she got third which last year she got fourth, just placewise she had moved up and numberwise.”

Hood will return to Murfreesboro to compete in the Shot Put and Discus. Coming into Sectionals, Hood was one of the favorites in both events. Knowing that the top four finishers reach State, the sophomore had high goals in Arlington.

“Win was my mindset,” Hood said. “I want self-improve and move up in numbers from last year. But in Discus I want to hit more 120s. In the Shot put I want to stay in the 40s.

“With discus I’ve changed a lot with my technique,” she added. “I’ve been throwing further and in the 100s. With shot, I am continuously in the 38s or higher.”

McGinnis said natural ability got Hood one medal last year. But with a year of development and maturing, the Brighton Track Coach said this year’s visit will be more fruitful.

“In couple weeks, in Shot I want to see her in the top four,” she said. “It’s some tough competition but I told her if we can get the top four this year I think by senior year it will be hers to take.

“And in discus, she didn’t get to the medal stand last year,” McGinnis concluded. “I want her to get to that medal stand twice.”