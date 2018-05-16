NUPBL Opening Day set for May 31 in Millington

Star Staff Reports

Thanks to the National Urban Professional Baseball League, the rebirth of Negro League Baseball will take place with opening day on May 25 in Laurel, Mississippi at 7 p.m. as the Vickie Pasley All-Stars (the first African American woman to have a professional baseball team named after her) will take on the Josh Gibson All-Stars.

On May 31, the Rube Foster All-Stars will take on the Lester Barclay All-Stars at USA Stadium in Millington, for its opening day. We are encouraging all that can and will to set their schedule and plan to attend this event a blast from the past.

As each game day will have a special theme, open mic night, Jazz/Blues night, Senior Citizen Day, Gospel Night, Family & Friends Old School Night and Game Day @ The Park, not to mention the Fish Fry and Fried Chicken Dinners.

Mike Mayden, league director, comments, “We want this league to provide affordable family entertainment, promote diversity in the game of baseball, rekindle past memories of African American baseball players and to link this new generation of youth baseball players to the past history of the game.”

The season will run from May 25 though the second week in August. The home fields will be Wooten Legion Field in Laurel, Miss., and USA Stadium in Millington. Full schedules are posted on the website at www.nupbl.com.

“Opening day will be Gospel Night for both openers as we dedicate this league to God,” Mayden said.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. To inquire, contact the league at baseball@nupbl.com or (773) 741-3530. Admission is just $8 per person, and parking is free.