Public Safety May 17, 2018

Posted on May 16, 2018.

Arrests
May 1- 26-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 45-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 26-year-old Millington male charged with simple possession or casual exchange; 43-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;
May 2- 42-year-old Jackson male charged with domestic assault;
May 3- N/A
May 4- 37-year-old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and improper display of motor vehicle tags; 47-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 31-year-old Millington female charged with assault; 21-year-old Millington male charged with vandalism over $500;
May 5- 26-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 23-year-old Millington male charged with disorderly conduct; 25-year-old Munford male charged with public intoxication; 24-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault;
May 6- 32-year-old Memphis female charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, improper display of motor vehicle tags, disorderly conduct and compliance with financial responsibility law required; 40-year-old Brighton female charged with domestic assault; 28-year-old Memphis male charged with harassment; 36-year-old Millington female charged with assault; 29-year-old Millington female charged with disorderly conduct;
May 7- 27-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
May 8- 32-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – booking/processing and driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked

City Court Reports
May 8, 2018
Fines
Chelsea Anderson of 4935 Navy Road No. 7 Drive in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license, city charge $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Jason D. Bolton of 4816 Northend Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Devynn K. Brandon of 4249 Mary Lynn Drive in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Michael D. Chappell of 7817 Nimitz Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license, city charge $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Sherry L. Garrett of 2546 Campground Road in Munford charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license, city charge $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
LaToria N. Jones of 3859 N. Watkins Street in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Antonio B. Tipton of 3959 Barbourville Drive Avenue in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license, city charge $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Michael W. Washington of 1933 Cloverdale Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Sentences
Jovon R. Brooks of 3833 St. Elmo Avenue in Memphis charged with failure to appear, 30 days in jail;
Raymond D. Butler of 6011 Enterprise in Millington charged with public indecency and evading arrest by motor vehicle, amended to misdemeanor evading, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;
Benjamin E. Finchum of 435 Williams Road in Henderson charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/22 suspended, 11/22 probation, no contact with victim, 7 days credit;
Kevin S. Pendleton of 7505 High Seas Drive in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea no fine, no cost, 60 days jail 8 days credit;
Thomas A. Thompson at large in Millington charged with fraud use credit/debit card under $500, guilty plea amended to theft under $1,000, no fine, no cost, 11/29 jail, 8/29 suspended, 11/20 days probation, 9 days credit, random drug screens;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Joshua Berryhill of 4741 Gramham Lake Drive in Olive Branch, Miss., charged with violation of protection order/restraining order;
Rodrikus D. Fitts of 6009 Hamlett Road in Millington charged with violation of probation;
Adrian J. Gillyard of 4731 Northwood Hills Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended and disregarded stop sign;
Wyatt A. Holliday of 642 Walker Parkway of Atoka charged with driving while license suspended and disregarded stop sign;
Sherell Markees Thomas of 5083 Brinkley Street in Millington charged with driving while license suspended and disregarded stop sign;

Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Call
April 29- 8591 Wells Road; 4937 Ketta Lane; 6845 Richard Wilson Drive;
April 30- 6956 Cold Springs Lane; 8445 Highway 51 North; 4836 Navy Road;
May 1- 4269 Mary Lynn Drive; 4343 Field Oak; 8081 Highway 51 North; 4351 Babe Howard Blvd;
May 2- 8445 Highway 51 North; 7712 Highway 51 North;
May 3- 8510 Wilkinsville Road/104; 8239 Highway 51 North;
May 4- 7950 Memphis Avenue; 4933 Buford Avenue; 4741 Oak Harbour Trace;
May 5- 5077 Easley Street/311;
HazMat Release
May 1- 8039 Highway 51 North; 8181 Highway 51 North;
Assistance
May 1- 4703 Cedar Rose Drive;
May 5 4803 Montgomery Street; 4803 Montgomery Street;
Power Line Down
May 2- 7907 Martha Street;
Assist Invalid
May 2- 8081 Highway North 51;
Natural Vegetation
May 1- 4641 Pleasant Ridge Road;
Dispatched & Cancelled
April 29- Highway 51 North; 7920 Highway 51 North/132;
May 4- 4555 Northwood Hills; 8445 Highway 51 North;
May 5- 4672 Sun Ridge;
Disregarded on Side
May 1- 7950 Memphis Avenue;
May 4- 7950 Memphis Avenue; 4537 Rosswood;
Grass Fire
April 30- 8544 Highway 51 North/101;
May 1- 5030 Navy Road;
Motor Vehicle Accident
April 30- Navy Road & Easley Street;
May 3- Highway 51 North & Babe Howard Blvd;
May 4- Micro Drive & Highway 51 North;
May 5- Shelby Road & Epperson Mill Road;
Medical Assist
May 1- 7180 Baker Street; 4305 Sykes Road;
May 3- 4941 Sigler Lane;

