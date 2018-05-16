Categorized | Sports

Trojan Youth Sports football signups underway

Posted on May 16, 2018.

Star Staff Reports

Trojan Youth Sports has started signups for their football and cheerleading programs. Cost for football is $175 and cheerleading is $200. Football is divided into 3 teams: Bantams 6-7, Pee Wees 8-9 and Juniors 10-11. Please bring a copy of birth certificate and current photo to sign up.
Players that turn 12 after Aug. 31, 2018, are eligible
We are currently looking for more coaches to increase our staff to five coaches per team.
For more information, contact Jeff Gibson at 901-647-5077 or Dennis Alexander at 901-830-5561
*TYS will provide use of  helmet and shoulder pads

