Navy Ten Nautical Miler to be held June 3

Star Staff Reports

The Ninth Annual Navy Ten Nautical Miler at Naval Support Activity Mid-South is the first race measured in nautical miles. The NTNM will be Sunday, June 3, at 6 a.m., with an expo on Sunday from 11a.m. to 6p.m.

The Race Director Stephanie Blakey is available for interviews ahead of the race. Blakey has been involved with the race since its inception in 2010, but took over as race director in 2016 and has seen the race grow from just a couple hundred runners. She anticipates close to 2,000 participants this year.

“The race gets bigger and better each year and I am so excited for the new course this year,” she said. While we are adding a lot of new features for our runners, one thing is guaranteed-the one of a kind anchor finisher medal.”

A last minute addition to the event is guest speaker Robert ‘Robi’ Powers, veteran and former member of the Army Mountain Warfare School Cadre. Powers was also an Olympian for the U.S. Biathlon Team, US Ski Team, Olympic, World Cup and World Championship Teams. Powers founded ‘Warrior Tours’ which name changed to American300 in 2010, which provides motivational tours to servicemembers around the world.

The NTNM is introducing a new course, which includes a run through Naval Support Activity Mid-South giving civilian runners a rare opportunity to see the installation.

The finisher medal is pure Navy featuring a one-of-a-kind fouled anchor on a Navy blue and gold line. The race has also invited 11 Wounded Warriors to participate in the run both through the wheel chair division and relay division.

The event is being coordinated in association with the Memphis Runners Track Club. Their goal is to see this event become a world-class, national-scale event on a par with races like the Marine Corps Marathon, Air Force Marathon and Army 10 Miler.

The NTNM will once again feature the Mini Miler for kids ages 5-12 on Saturday, June 2, at 6 p.m. This race is 1 Nautical Mile and includes a kid-friendly goody bag and a medal for each participant.

The Expo, Mini Miler and start/finish lines for the main race will be at the NSA Mid-South N-82 Gym at 7915 Memphis Ave., Millington, TN 38054.

All proceeds from the race go back into the NSA Mid-South Morale Welfare and Recreation programs which benefit Sailors and their families.

Naval Support Activity Mid-South is home to approximately 6,000 military, civilian and contract personnel. Additionally, the installation provides regional support to a 6 state area and approximately 45,000 military retirees.

The race website is www.thenavy10nm.com. For more information about the race, please contact the NSA Mid-South Public Affairs Office at MILL_NSA_PAO@navy.mil or 901-282-2322.