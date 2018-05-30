Playhouse 51 presents ‘Snoopy! The Musical’

Star Staff Reports

What a wonderful way to start the summer! Kids bring your parents! Parents bring your kids! Make it a full family outing to see “Snoopy! The Musical” presented by Playhouse 51 at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road, sponsored by DaVita Bartlett.

There will be six performances in all: Fridays and Saturdays June 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays June 1 and 10 at 2 p.m. Mark it on your calendar. Put a reminder in your cell phone. But don’t miss it. You’ll be sad as a kite stuck in a tree if you do.

But wait! There’s more! To add even more to the excitement, you can meet Snoopy up close and personal immediately following each show. You may even be able to get an autograph pawprint for a souvenir. And not only do you get to meet Snoopy but also his best bud Woodstock, the little round-headed kid Charlie Brown, Lucy and Linus, Sally and Peppermint Patty. And that’s after you’ve enjoyed the performances of all their funny stories and their happy, lively music.

Come visit the world’s most famous doghouse and see “Snoopy! The Musical” the first two weekends of June at Harvell Civic Center on Wilkinsville Road. A fun and exciting time with the Peanuts characters you know and love, presented by Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theatre, by arrangement with Tams Witmark Music Library, Inc.

Tickets are $12 Adults, $10 Students, Seniors, and Military available only at the door. Call 872-7170 for more information or for details on group discounts. Because everyone is going to want to see everybody’s favorite beagle, “Snoopy!!!The Musical.” You can also visit our website www.playhouse51.com or check us out on Facebook.