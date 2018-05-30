Public Safety May 31, 2018

Arrests

May 16- 27-year-old Memphis male charged with domestic assault and domestic assault; 22-year-old Cordova male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 36-year-old Burlison male charged with public intoxication; 21-year-old Drummonds male charged with assault and assault;

May 17- 42-year-old Wodvila, Miss., male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

May 18- 35-year-old Drummonds male charged with domestic assault;

May 19- 25-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 44-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, reckless driving, headlights complying with prohibition against glaring and dazzling lights, improper display of motor vehicle tags; 40-year-old Memphis male charged with altering, falsifying or forging evidences of title, assignments or plates, compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, lights required on motor vehicles; 22-year-old Atoka male charged with failure to appear – booking/processing;

May 20- N/A

May 21- 26-year-old Millington female charged with violation of an order of protection or restraining order, simple possession or casual exchange, failure to appear – booking/processing; 46-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, open container law, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, speed limit violation, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles;

May 22- 33-year-old Memphis male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and violation of registration;42-year-old Millington male charge with domestic assault;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

May 13- 6974 Cold Springs Lane;

May 14- 5081 Easley Street 9; 7960 Harrold Street; Pleasant Ridge Road & Karista; 4772 Navy Road;

May 15- 5081 Easley Street; 4811 Navy Road; 3820 Micro Drive;

May 16- 8490 Highway 51 North; 8193 Highway 51 North; 5129 Brinkley Drive;

May 17- 6841 Old Tipton Road; 8181 Highway 51 North; 4928 Holly Lane;

May 18- 8552 Blue Creek Circle 101; 3560 Charles Bartlett Road; 5840 Highway 51 North; 7950 Memphis Avenue; 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Sprinkler Activated

May 19- 5081 Easley Street;

DUI Blood Draw

May 19- 4836 Navy Road;

Oil or Other Combustible

May 15- Shelby Road & Highway 51 North;

False Alarm

May 15- 6315 Navy Road;

Animal Rescue

May 13- 5014 Navy Road;

Carbon Monoxide

May 16- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd;

Building Fire

May 15- 5281 Navy Road;

Person in Distress

May 16- 6856 Juana Drive;

Dispatched & Cancelled

May 17- Armour Road and Mudville Road;

May 19- 7985 Martha Street; 5500 Victory Lane;

Disregarded on Side

May 15- 9450 Charles Bartlett Road;

Assist Invalid

May 15- 4831 Terrell Lane;

Motor Vehicle Accident

May 14- 8039 Highway 51 North;

May 15- Raleigh-Millington Road & Pleasant Ridge; 8323 Wilkinsville Road;

May 17- Highway 51 North and Bill Knight Court;

Medical Assist

May 15- 5054 North Avenue;

No Incident

May 16- 6343 Leamont Drive;

Water or Steam

May 16- 6445 William Osteen;

Electrical Wiring

May 16- Highway 51 North and First Avenue;

Outside Rubbish

May 16- 6880 Singleton Parkway;

May 18- Highway 14 and Pleasant Ridge Road;

Arcing, Shorted

May 17- 8221 Highway 51 North;

Alarm System Activated

May 18- 6646 Highway 51 North;