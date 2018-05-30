Star News Briefs May 31, 2018

Man shot twice in Millington

On May 21, a man was shot twice in the waist. The incident occurred at Brockman Drive and Martin Road in Millington according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition. No arrests were made as of last week.

Parachutist has crash landing in Shelby Forest

Last week, a man became lost after having a crash landing in Shelby Forest with a parachute. Witnesses saw the parachutist but didn’t know where he possibly landed. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent hours looking for the man May 23, searching an area south of Shelby Forest. The rescue effort involved fire engines, ambulances and ATVs on Little John Road near Woodstock Cuba Road.