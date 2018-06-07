2017-18 Athlete of the Year Finalists

The Millington Star is announcing the six finalists for Male and Female Athlete of the Year. The finalist must be a part of the junior or senior class competing in more than one TSSAA sport during the 2017-18 school calendar. The winners of the awards will be announced in July.

Female Finalists

Hannah Clifton (Millington)

The Lady Trojan junior was vital for the Millington Volleyball and Softball teams as a setter and catcher respectively. She led the Lady Trojans in assists in volleyball and helped Millington win the school’s first Region title. In softball, she was one of the leading hitters and had a solid fielding percentage behind the plate.

Ali Gover (Munford)

The Lady Cougar was a standout in volleyball and softball at Munford this past season. Leading up to her junior campaign, Gover participated in three sports including basketball. This past year she was one of the leading point producers for the Lady Cougars on the court. In softball she batted near the top of the order with power and controlled the outfield in center.

Brittany Hall (TRA)

The Lady Rebel senior was a leader for youthful soccer and basketball teams. When she wasn’t busy as a mentor, Hall was one of the leaders in points for the TRA Soccer team. She was the point guard and coach on the court for the Sub-State Lady Rebel Basketball team.

Paige Hall (Millington)

The Millington Lady Trojan senior was close to signing a college scholarship to play both softball and volleyball at Williams Baptist. She was named All-District in both sports winning the MVP award in volleyball. Hall was versatile in volleyball as a leader in assists and points. Softball, Hall batted near the top of the order and was the starting shortstop.

Kailey Hunt (Brighton)

Hunt will be heading to West Alabama to play softball. She validated that with a solid 2018 season at the plate. She played dependable defense in her final season with the Lady Cardinal Softball team. Prior to hitting the diamond, Hunt was one of two seniors on the Brighton Basketball team helping it reach Regionals and improve the league record.

Deja Potter (Munford)

Potter concluded her Munford athletic career with track reaching Sectionals in multiple events including the High Jump and Shot Put. But Potter was known on campus for hoops. She returned in 2017-18 from a season-ending knee injury the previous year to guide Munford to Sub-State and win the District 13-3A Tournament MVP award.

Male Finalists

Aaron Alston (Brighton)

One of the best pure athletes to come through Brighton High School, Alston was a finalist for several area awards including The Star’s. He was an All-District power forward for the District 13-3A champion Cardinal Basketball team. In football, Alston was an All-State defense back. His play on the offensive side helped the Cardinals reach the State Semifinals in Class 5A.

Kylan Cunningham (Munford)

The junior had a coming-out party in track reaching multiple events in Sectionals. He was close to reaching State in the High Jump and Long Jump. Cunningham joins forces with his twin brother Kyree in basketball to help the Cougars reach Regionals in 2018. Kylan once poured in 37 points in a game this past season.

Tae’lyr Gatlin (Brighton)

The Cardinal senior participated in track making Sectionals in the Long Jump. But he will forever be known on campus as one of the best basketball players in Brighton history. He scored more than 1,000 in his career and is one of the all-time leaders in assists. This past season he averaged 17 points a game and was named All-State. He is heading to the University of Denver this fall.

Matthew Thomas (Millington)

The only three-sport athlete on the list this year, Thomas was busy with football, wrestling and soccer at Millington. He is known as a tough, determined athlete in all three events. In football he played linebacker, safety, running back, kick returner and anything the coaches needed. Wrestling he was a vocal leader and overcame injuries to have a productive campaign. In soccer, he was one of the leaders on defense helping Millington finish near the top of the league.

Carter Weakley (TRA)

Weakley was an All-State performer in basketball and football at TRA. His feats attracted Hendrix College enough to sign him for both sports. Weakley was a leader in the nation for kickoff returning and played lockdown defensive back on defense. The Rebels finished 7-3 and earned a home playoff game. Weakley was the key shooting guard for the Rebel Basketball team that hosted Sub-State for the first time in school history. He was named to All-Star games for both sports.

Lance West (Brighton)

West concluded his athletic career at Brighton with basketball. But his 2017-18 will best be remembered for him setting a single-season rushing record for the Cardinals. West was the driving force behind the team winning the Region 8-5A title and reaching the Semifinal round. He was named an AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star.