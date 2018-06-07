Garcia Jr. Scores First Ever NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Win at Memphis 150, presented by AutoZone

Star Staff Reports

Ruben Garcia Jr. used late race strategy to score his first NASCAR K&N Pro Series East win, Saturday in the Memphis 150, presented by AutoZone, at Memphis International Raceway in Millington.

Garcia, the driver of the No. 6 Max Siegel Inc. Toyota, was the 2015 NASCAR Peak Mexico Series champion, and is a NASCAR Drive for Diversity driver from Mexico City, Mexico. Garica took the lead on lap 113 and held on for the victory at the .075-mile tri-oval.

“It is literally a dream come true to win my first NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race at Memphis International Raceway,” Garcia said. “The last twenty-five laps felt like it went forever. I felt comfortable running the same speed as (Tyler) Ankrum when my spotter told me that he was falling back.”

Pole-sitter Tyler Ankrum ran second, Tyler Dippel came home in third, Chase Cabre finished fourth, and Ronnie Bassett Jr. rounded out the top-5.

NASCAR K&N PRO SERIES EAST-Memphis 150 presented by AutoZone Results

Saturday, June 2, 2018

At Memphis International Raceway

Millington

Track Length: 0.75 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Ruben Garcia Jr., Mexico City, Mexico, Toyota, 150 laps, 93.361 mph.

2. (1) Tyler Ankrum, San Bernadino, CA, Toyota, 150.

3. (2) Tyler Dippel, Wallkill, N.Y., Toyota, 150.

4. (6) Chase Cabre, Tampa, Fla., Toyota, 150.

5. (7) Ronnie Bassett Jr., Winston-Salem, NC, Chevrolet, 150.

6. (12) Dillon Bassett, Winston-Salem, N.C., Chevrolet, 150.

7. (16) Ryan Vargas, La Miranda, Calif, Toyota, 150.

8. (11) Colin Garrett, Elmo, Va., Toyota, 150.

9. (9) Anthony Alfredo, Ridgefield, CT, Toyota, 150.

10. (17) Marcos Gomes, Ribeirao Preto, Brazil, Toyota, 150.

11. (3) Grant Quinlan, Maidstone, Canada, Ford, 150.

12. (18) J.P. Morgan, Mooresville, NC, Chevrolet, 150.

13. (13) Hailie Deegan, Temecula, CA, Toyota, 149.

14. (8) Derek Kraus, Stratford, Wis., Toyota, 149.

15. (14) Trey Hutchens, Lexington, NC, Chevrolet, 149.

16. (19) Armani Williams, Detroit, MI, Ford, 147.

17. (15) Juan Manuel Gonzalez, Mexico City, Mexico, Chevrolet, 146.

18. (10) Cole Rouse, Fort Rouse, AR, Toyota, 142.

19. (4) Spencer Davis, Dawsonville, Ga., Chevrolet, 139, electrical.