Lucy Baptist’s Music Fest continues to grow

Star Staff Reports

Lucy Baptist Church, of Millington, hosted its Second Annual Lucy Music & Arts Festival May 5 with at least double the previous year’s attendance.

The event included 23 arts and crafts vendors, four informational booths, a prayer tent, three food trucks, plus an indoor coffee and cookie café.

In lieu of a set-up fee, each vendor and food service offered at least one door prize valued at $10 or more with a total of 30 door prizes. Festival musicians (leaders) under The Big Top were The Lucy Band (Jonathan Glisson, LBC Music/Worship Minister), The Common Man Band (T J Plunk, Shelby Forest Baptist, Millington), The Mahannah Band (Jim Mahannah, LBC member), and Tim Simpson (local news weatherman; Bellevue Baptist, Cordova) with Bucky Walters (local guitarist; First Evangelical, Memphis; both formerly with The River City Trio).

Outdoor family fun activities included a moon bounce, giant coloring board, bean bag and Frisbee games, popsicles for the children, and free popcorn and bottled water for everyone.

The purpose of the event is to share local talent, build community relations, and share God’s love and the Gospel of Jesus Christ in the Lucy community. More than 30 indicated they are not active in a local church or do not have a church home; several attendees shared prayer requests.

Staff and church members continue to follow up with these, several of whom have visited worship services. Discounted costs for equipment and services, gifts from church family members, LBC Women on Mission, the Mid-South Baptist Association of Churches and the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board helped make this community outreach event a success.