The Network Journal to honor MCHS grad Jason McNary Raponi

Star Staff Reports

NEW YORK CITY — The Network Journal (TNJ, www.TNJ.com), the New York tri-state area’s premier quarterly magazine and online news website for Black professionals, corporate executives and small business owners, announced today that Jason McNary Raponi, C.E.O.- Americas Region at Unode50, will be honored at its 21STAnnual “40 Under Forty” Achievement Awards Ceremony on Thursday, June 21, in New York City.

“As we celebrate the 21st Anniversary of our 40 Under Forty Achievers awards, The Network Journal cherishes its role in recognizing up-and-coming African-American men and women who show promise and commitment in their careers, and as a facilitator to showcase the talents of these professionals to our vast network of corporate affiliations,” Aziz Gueye Adetimirin, TNJ publisher, said.

The awards ceremony, themed “Reaching for Higher Goals,” will feature Keynote Speaker, Amos Winbush, III, CEO of AW3 Media and Co-Founder of KEV – Kingdom Equity Ventures. Winbush was a 2011 40 Under Forty honoree and the first African-American person to headline ABC’s “Secret Millionaire” series.

The ceremony will be held at the NYIT Auditorium on Broadway, 1871 Broadway (bet. 61st & 62nd Streets), from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.TNJ.com.

Competition for the 40 Under Forty Achievement Awards has become increasingly intense, with the number of entries growing exponentially each year, and the achievements of the entrants more and more amazing. TNJ salutes Jason McNary Raponi and all of the 2018 award recipients. Raponi is a 1996 graduate of Millington Central High School.

TNJ created the 40 Under Forty Achievement Awards in 1997 to recognize young African-Americans who have proven to be exceptional performers in their industry and committed contributors to the development of their community. The program is designed to promote mentorship and professional development for these next-generation leaders by introducing them to the established business community as role models for young African-Americans. For more information on TNJ’s 40 Under Forty Achievement Awards, visit www.tnj.com, or contact Chelsee Lisbon at 212-962-3791 x206 or at chelsee@tnj.com.