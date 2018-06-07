Obituaries June 7, 2018

VIRGINIA ANNE ‘GINNY’ HAID ANDERSON

Virginia Anne (Haid) Anderson, Ginny to her friends and family, lived a long and loved life to the age of 83 years before passing away of natural causes on May 26, 2018 in Millington. She was born March 23,1935 in St. Albans, West Virginia to parents Frank and Ruth Haid and siblings; Bob, Ruthella, Nora and Sharon. She married the love of her life Warren “Andy” Anderson on July 21, 1956 in California. In her youth, she attended Charleston Catholic High School before joining the Navy in 1953, having served four years. After traveling with her family to several cities across the nation in service to their nation, Andy and Ginny settled at their final homestead in Millington, where Ginny worked in civil service and for Millington Parks and Recreation. She is survived by her five daughters: Julie and James Biggers of Jacksonville, NC, Kelline and Ted Dent of Millingto, Christine and Steve Yates of Munford, Murph and Bobby Carver of Bartlett, and Caroline Anderson of Millington. Her 12 grandchildren: Joseph and Sarah Biggers, Juliana and Brandon Williams, Jeremy and Brandy Dent, Kristina Dent, Shane Yates, Justin and Lynn Yates, Alyse-Beth and Michael Anderson, Jennifer and Shaun Taylor, Clyde Carver, John and Madison Myers, Sarah Bailey and Dustin Carver, and Matthew and Crystal Bailey. Her 10 and a half great grandchildren: Kera and Noah Dent, Lily and Liam Taylor, Ainsley Carver, Carsyn Biggers, Eli and Maddie Roberts, Jeremiah Yates, James Williams, and baby Carver on the way. The memorial service for Ginny was held at Navy Lake in Millington on Thursday, May 31 at noon with family and friends.

CATHY ANN McBROOM

Cathy Ann McBroom went to be with the Lord on May 17, 2018. She is survived by her parents, Gregory and Brittany McBroom of Millington. Funeral service was held May 30 with interment following. All was held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery 6755 Highway 51 North.

ROBERT GEORGE VonTHADEN III

Robert George VonThaden III “Bob-O”, 33, of Millington, passed away on May 26, 2018 in Memphis.Friends and family members attended the celebration of life on Friday, June 1 at Crosspointe Baptist Church in Millington.

RICKY G. WEBB

Ricky G. Webb, 60, of Millington, formerly of Memphis, went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2018 at his home after a short illness with cancer. Services were held May 29 at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home.