Public Safety June 7, 2018

Posted on June 7, 2018.

Arrests
May 23- 34-year-old Millington female charged with public intoxication, introduction or possession of weapons, explosives, intoxicants or drugs into a penal institution where prisoners are quartered; 29-year-old Atoka male charged with theft of property under $1,000; 35-year-old Munford female charged with domestic assault;
May 24- 31-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication; 20-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault;
May 25- 50-year-old Somerville male charged with failure to appear – booking/processing, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and speed limit violation; 27-year-old Millington female charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault; 37-year-old Millington male charged with assault, assault and assault;
May 26- 30-year-old Brighton female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, reckless driving and vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs; 22-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;
May 27- 27-year-old Millington female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant and reckless driving; 37-year-old Millington female charged with aggravated assault;
May 28- 28-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 43-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault and failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
May 29- N/A

City Court Reports
May 22, 2018
Fines
Andrew J. Ackerman of 7704 Krosp in Millington charged with failure to maintain control/safe lookout, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost, driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Angelique D. Elder of 3729 St. Elmo in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; striking a fixed object, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Wyatt A. Holliday of 642 Walker Parkway in Atoka charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 plus cost;
Kara I. Morris of 166 Cherry Street/P.O. Box 1461 in Woodville, Miss., charged with driving while license suspended; failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Heaven L. Nix of 4792 Willow Road in Memphis charged with possession legend drug without prescription, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost; possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost;
Benjamin H. Spiva of 3201 Laurel Creek Road in Bartlett charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $25 fine plus cost;
Sentences
John G. Goff charged with failure to appear, found guilty 60 days at Shelby County Department of Corrections;
Heaven L. Nix of 4792 Willow Road in Memphis charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture, guilty plea amended to simple possession of controlled substance $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 10/29 suspended, 11/20 probation, 9 days credit, random drug screens;
Bobby C. Stroud of 4368 Willow Road in Memphis charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture, guilty plea amended to simple possession of controlled substance $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 10/29 suspended, 11/20 probation, 9 days credit, random drug screens; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Brandon A. Blaylock of 3706 Overton Crossing in Memphis charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture, found probable cause held to state bond $50,000;

May 22, 2018
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Megan L. Miller of 221 Kelly Cove in Brighton charged with DUI (fifth), reckless driving and driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled;
Mykita L. Worthy of 3053 Coleman Avenue of Memphis charged with aggravated robbery;

Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Call
May 20- 7882 Quito Road;
May 21- Navy Road & Bethuel Road;
May 23- 6545 Emmitt Street; 5077 Easley Street/118; 4836 Bill Knight Avenue; 7950 Memphis Avenue; 4836 Bill Knight Avenue; 4836 Navy Road;
May 24- 6545 Emmitt Street; 5005 Bilrae Place; 7839 Highway 51 North; 4376 Shelby Road;
May 25- 8510 West Union Road; 1541 Harrold Cove; 4490 Sykes Road;
May 26- 8638 North End Cove; 4933 Sigler Lane; 8838 Highway 51 North;
Smoke Detector Activated
May 22- 7260 Ryan Hill Drive;
May 24- 5077 Easley Street;
Search for Lost…
May 23- 6650 Woodstock Cuba;
Assist Invalid
May 20- 5093 North Avenue;
Electrical Wiring
May 21- 4740 Cedar Ridge Drive;
Person in Distress
May 22- 5077 Easley Street/ 330;
Dispatched & Cancelled
May 26- 7205 Ryan Hill Drive; 4772 Navy Road;
Disregarded on Side
May 20- 7950 Memphis Avenue; 5077 Easley Street/208;
May 21- 7950 Memphis Avenue;
May 23- 7925 Highway 51 North;
May 26- 5114 Dale Drive; 5560 Pleasant Ridge Road;
DUI Blood Draw
May 21- 4836 Navy Road; 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;
May 26- 4836 Navy Road; 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;
Motor Vehicle Accident
May 21- Navy Road & Newport Street;
May 23- 8039 Highway 51 North; Highway 51 North & Cuba-Millington Road;
May 24- Raleigh-Millington Road & Highway 385;
Medical Assist
May 20- 4921 First Avenue; 4212 Lucy Road;
May 22- 5081 Easley Street; 8081 Highway 51 North;
May 26 5092 Third Avenue;
Detector Activated
May 24- 5077 Easley Street;
Arcing, Shorted
May 24- 4603 Talley Street/B;

