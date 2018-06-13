2018 Flag City Celebration back at USA Stadium July 3

Star Staff Reports

The Flag City Freedom Celebration will take place July 3 with the gates opening at 4 p.m. The cost is $5 per carload. The event is organized annually by the City of Millington and NSA Mid-South Morale Welfare and Recreation. The sponsors for the Flag City Freedom Celebration make the fireworks display possible. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, coolers, picnic baskets and bug spray and enjoy great family fun including music, food, fun for the kids and the fireworks display. The sponsors are Homer Skelton Ford, Homer Skelton Chrysler, Dodge, Jeff, Republic Services and Ritter Communications.

For the safety and enjoyment of all, absolutely no guns, lasers, pets, personal fireworks, grills, camp fires, or political campaigning will be allowed. For more information, call 873-5770.