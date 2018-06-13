Classic Cline: Vaughn’s performance highlights evening benefiting MEF

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

First came the fellowship and auction to raise money for the Millington Education Foundation.

Then it was time for the main event, “A Tribute to Patsy Cline” featuring Mrs. Lalania Vaughn. The music instructor and leader of the Tipton-Rosemark Academy Fine Arts Department loan her vocal talents to benefit the Millington Education Foundation.

The evening at Crosspointe Baptist Church wrapped up with Vaughn singing some of the legendary Country Music artist’s songs.

Cline, born Virginia Patterson Hensley, became famous as part of the Nashville sound during the late 1950 and 60s. Her career was short with Cline dying at age of 30 in the crash of a private airplane.

Some of her well-known songs are “Crazy,” “Sweet Dreams,” “She’s Got You,” and “I Fall to Pieces.”

Vaughn was given the blessing a few years ago from the representatives of Patsy Cline to portray her in a production of Playhouse 51. Vaughn reprized that role in full custom and persona to benefit Millington Municipal Schools.

Before Vaughn’s vocal range echoed through the sanctuary, guest arrived with a welcome from the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce and Millington Education Foundation. Dinner, which was sponsored by Milano’s and Homer-Skelton Ford Millington, was served to all the guests.

They ate at tables sponsored by Alice L. Gallaher, Attorney at Law, An I.V., LLC, Boatwright Pharmacy, Cody Childress, Commodore Villages, E.A. Harrold Elementary School PTA, Inman-Murphy, Inc., McCarthy Building Companies, Memphis International Raceway, Millington Elementary School, Millington Middle School, Patriot Bank, Real Estate Mart of TN, Reed Family Dentistry, Trustmark National Bank and YMCA. Half table sponsors were BancorpSouth Bank, Bethany Huffman, CPA, Bobbie and Donna Percer, Carey’s Body Shop, Jack Leonard, State Farm and Larry and Leanna Dagen.

Some of the faces in the crowd were Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland, Shelby County Mayoral candidate David Lenoir, Shelby County Commission District 1 candidate Racquel Collins, Millington Mayor Terry Jones and several Millington Aldermen. The boards of Millington schools and the Education Foundation were present to bid on items. The items bringing hundreds of dollars FedEx St. Jude Classic tickets, Grizzlies tickets, autographed basketball from Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, signed football from Coach Mike Norvell, oil changes from Homer-Skelton Ford-Millington, car detailing compliments of Josh Jones, framed inspirational quote, vintage style wall art and gift card to Dinstuhl’s Fine Candy.

Ritter Communications was the title sponsor and Love Worth Finding sponsored the performance of Vaughn.