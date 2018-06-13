Former MPD Sergeant killed in accident

Star Staff Reports

On Sunday tragedy struck Millington and the police department with the passing of William “Bill” Merchant.

According to the Millington Police Department, the retired Sergeant was killed in a motorcycle accident about 12:30 p.m. on Cuba-Millington Road near Highway 51. Merchant, 67, was taken to Region One in Memphis in critical condition before he later succumb to his injuries.

Merchant severed with Millington Police Department for 20 years before retiring in May of last year. He also served in the United States Navy. The accident is still being investigated by and charges against the driver of the other vehicle are pending.

Fundraising efforts are underway to in honor of Merchant. Ironically, Merchant was struck near the Millington VFW Post 7175, where he was an active member. Friends and family have set up a PayPal account for donations for is family.

The donations will then be forwarded to the All Patches Welcome Church in Munford. For more information and to donate to PayPal-ablackwood07@yahoo.com (Put in Not “Bill”)