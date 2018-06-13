Categorized | Sports

Mario Reed Awards goes to Coach O’Neill

Posted on June 13, 2018.

Star Staff Reports
The Memphis Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame presents the annual Mario Reed Courage Award. T
he award is named in honor of former Millington Central High School football player Mario Reed who was paralyzed in a football game in 1997. Southern Security Federal Credit Union sponsors the annual award.
Earlier this spring, Mario Reed and Dawn Graeter made the award presentation to Coach Mike O’Neill. O’Neill was diagnosed with stage four cancer last fall and has been under going treatments at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston and is now back at school teaching and coaching.
Mario gave an inspiring talk to the Collierville High School football team after the award presentation.

