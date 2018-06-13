Public Safety June 14, 2018

Arrests

May 30- 31-year-old Millington male charged with simple possession or casual exchange, aggravated assault and assault; 29-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise;

May 31- 18-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property under $1,000; 43-year-old Drummonds male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

June 1- 26-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – violation/probation and failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 25-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – booking/processing, compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and rights required on motor vehicles;

June 2- 19-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant and reckless driving; 19-year-old Southaven, Miss., male charged with possession or consumption of alcohol by persons under 21 years of age and public intoxication;

June 3- 20-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 54-year-old Millington male charged with driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, driving under the influence of intoxicant, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia; 30-year-old Millington male charged with false imprisonment; 32-year-old Munford male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

June 4- 48-year-old Memphis male charged with compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while restriction in effect, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and speed limit violation; 52-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property under $1,000; 28-year-old Burlison male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell; 48-year-old Marks, Miss., male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

City Court Reports

June 5, 2018

Fines

Courtney Alexander of 1056 Palermo Avenue of Memphis charged with failure to appear/booking and processing, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost, and driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Craig S. Brooms of 4651 Addington Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Kenneth W. Byrum of 8880 Quito Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

David M. Carsley of 7207 Baker Street in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and child restraint, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost;

Mia D. Chambers of 1954 Tulsa Avenue in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Haley L. Childress of 2850 Ward Road in Millington charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Kevin D. Cobbs of 7836 Highway 51 No. 11 in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Nicole S. Dibble of 5261 Beaverton Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Scott W. Eubanks of 7652 Krosp Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Hugh A. Garner of 6824 Camp John Road in Millington charged with theft of property under $500, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost;

Shatara A. Grant of 1695 Martha Drive in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost, driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Alexis R. McDougle of 2650 W Barbara Circle in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Crystal L. McLaurin of 30 Pine Ridge Lane in Oakland charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Jessica T. Miller of 95 Walnut Road in Munford charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Kevin D. Redd of 7836 Highway 51 North in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Marc A. Strohm of 5191 Drummonds Road in Drummonds charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Michael L. Sykes of 4317 Mickey Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Thomas J. Tines of 1660 Railroad Drive in Somerville charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Thomas J. Tines of 1660 Railroad Drive in Somerville charged with failure to appear/booking and processing, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost and driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

McKeisha M. Webb of 2191 W River Trace Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Dennis L. Alexander of 6890 Alder Wood Drive S in Millington charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/20 suspended, 11/20 probation;

Wanda M. Alford of 150 West Drive in Munford charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine and cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 1 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year-interlock attend MADD lecture;

Detric Lindsey of 2526 Elms Court Drive in Memphis charged with domestic assault, found probable cause held to state original bond;

Detric Lindsey of 2526 Elms Court Drive in Memphis charged with vandalism under $1,000, found probable cause held to state original bond;

Glendolyn N. Turner of 4880 Saratoga Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 2 days in jail;

Brandy S. Voyles of 1148 Creston Avenue in Memphis charged with assault, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Ronald E. Allen of 7001 Saddlebrook in Millington charged with leaving scene of accident/property damage

Ronald E. Allen of 7001 Saddlebrook in Millington charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled

Ronald E. Allen of 7001 Saddlebrook in Millington charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled

Terry A. Bowen of 791 N. Montgomery Street in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000;

Howard Burress Jr. of 3874 Oakhurst Street in Millington charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and possession of handgun under the influence;

Robert Collum of 7920 Highway 51 North No. 118 in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant $500;

Brian L. Griffin of 304 Tippy Drive in Millington charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture methamphetamine, driving while in possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence;

William C. Hewitt of 306 Meadowland Road in Drummonds charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture and possession of a controlled substance;

Corderro A. Johnson of 4420 Sphinx Cove in Memphis charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended and failure to dim bright lights;

Antonio D. Jones of 8751 Wilkinsville Road in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, bench warrant $250;

Teryell Mills of 463 Beverly Drive in Atoka charged with domestic assault;

Keith A. Tyler of 7840 Highway 51 North in Millington charged with possession controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture;

Johnathan White of 285 Country Meadow Lane of Drummonds charged with theft of property under $1,000, bench warrant $500 bond;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

May 27- 5077 Easley Street; 4888 West Union Road; 7869 Sallie Street;

May 28- 7995 Highway 51 North; Hickory Meadow Road/Logans Path;

May 29- 4792 Montgomery Street;

May 30- 5129 Brinkley Drive; 4256 Autumn Sun Road;

May 31- 7720 Tecumseh Street; 4772 Navy Road; 7951 Highway 51 North;

June 1- 8445 Highway 51 North; 4464 Julia Cove;

June 2- 4863 Baywood Drive; 4739 Bill Knight Avenue;

Smoke Detector Activated

May 27- 5077 Easley Street/313;

May 28- 4544 Big Creek Church Road;

June 1- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd;

Assist Invalid

May 27- 7703 Tecumseh Street;

May 28- 4878 Forbess Lane;

Gasoline

May 30- 8441 Highway 51 North;

Public Service

May 30- 4370 Eckois Cove;

Dispatched & Cancelled

May 28- 4541 Rosswood;

Disregarded on Side

May 30- 4774 Montgomery Street;

May 31- 4921 Sigler Lane;

DUI Blood Draw

June 2- 4836 Baywood Drive;

Motor Vehicle Accident

May 29- Navy Road & Veterans Parkway;

May 31- 4734 Navy Road;

June 2- Highway 51 North & Shelby Road; Greenhill & West Union Road;

Medical Assist

May 28- 6533 Home Acres Cove;

May 29- 6533 Home Acres Cove; 4772 Navy Road; 6718 Chase Road;

June 2- 4937 Ketta Lane;

Heat Detector Activated

June 2- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd;

Alarm System Activated

May 27- 5081 Easley Street;