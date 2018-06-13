Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety June 14, 2018

Posted on June 13, 2018.

Arrests
May 30- 31-year-old Millington male charged with simple possession or casual exchange, aggravated assault and assault; 29-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise;
May 31- 18-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property under $1,000; 43-year-old Drummonds male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
June 1- 26-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – violation/probation and failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 25-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – booking/processing, compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and rights required on motor vehicles;
June 2- 19-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant and reckless driving; 19-year-old Southaven, Miss., male charged with possession or consumption of alcohol by persons under 21 years of age and public intoxication;
June 3- 20-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 54-year-old Millington male charged with driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, driving under the influence of intoxicant, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia; 30-year-old Millington male charged with false imprisonment; 32-year-old Munford male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
June 4- 48-year-old Memphis male charged with compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while restriction in effect, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and speed limit violation; 52-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property under $1,000; 28-year-old Burlison male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell; 48-year-old Marks, Miss., male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

City Court Reports
June 5, 2018
Fines
Courtney Alexander of 1056 Palermo Avenue of Memphis charged with failure to appear/booking and processing, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost, and driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Craig S. Brooms of 4651 Addington Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Kenneth W. Byrum of 8880 Quito Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
David M. Carsley of 7207 Baker Street in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and child restraint, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost;
Mia D. Chambers of 1954 Tulsa Avenue in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Haley L. Childress of 2850 Ward Road in Millington charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Kevin D. Cobbs of 7836 Highway 51 No. 11 in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Nicole S. Dibble of 5261 Beaverton Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Scott W. Eubanks of 7652 Krosp Road in Millington  charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Hugh A. Garner of 6824 Camp John Road in Millington charged with theft of property under $500, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost;
Shatara A. Grant of 1695 Martha Drive in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost, driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Alexis R. McDougle of 2650 W Barbara Circle in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Crystal L. McLaurin of 30 Pine Ridge Lane in Oakland charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Jessica T. Miller of 95 Walnut Road in Munford charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Kevin D. Redd of 7836 Highway 51 North in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Marc A. Strohm of 5191 Drummonds Road in Drummonds charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Michael L. Sykes of 4317 Mickey Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Thomas J. Tines of 1660 Railroad Drive in Somerville charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Thomas J. Tines of 1660 Railroad Drive in Somerville charged with failure to appear/booking and processing, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost and driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
McKeisha M. Webb of 2191 W River Trace Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Sentences
Dennis L. Alexander of 6890 Alder Wood Drive S in Millington charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/20 suspended, 11/20 probation;
Wanda M. Alford of 150 West Drive in Munford charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine and cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 1 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year-interlock attend MADD lecture;
Detric Lindsey of 2526 Elms Court Drive in Memphis charged with domestic assault, found probable cause held to state original bond;
Detric Lindsey of 2526 Elms Court Drive in Memphis charged with vandalism under $1,000, found probable cause held to state original bond;
Glendolyn N. Turner of 4880 Saratoga Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 2 days in jail;
Brandy S. Voyles of 1148 Creston Avenue in Memphis charged with assault, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Ronald E. Allen of 7001 Saddlebrook in Millington charged with leaving scene of accident/property damage
Ronald E. Allen of 7001 Saddlebrook in Millington charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled
Ronald E. Allen of 7001 Saddlebrook in Millington charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled
Terry A. Bowen of 791 N. Montgomery Street in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000;
Howard Burress Jr. of 3874 Oakhurst Street in Millington charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and possession of handgun under the influence;
Robert Collum of 7920 Highway 51 North No. 118 in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant $500;
Brian L. Griffin of 304 Tippy Drive in Millington charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture methamphetamine, driving while in possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence;
William C. Hewitt of 306 Meadowland Road in Drummonds charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture and possession of a controlled substance;
Corderro A. Johnson of 4420 Sphinx Cove in Memphis charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended and failure to dim bright lights;
Antonio D. Jones of 8751 Wilkinsville Road in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, bench warrant $250;
Teryell Mills of 463 Beverly Drive in Atoka charged with domestic assault;
Keith A. Tyler of 7840 Highway 51 North in Millington charged with possession controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture;
Johnathan White of 285 Country Meadow Lane of Drummonds charged with theft of property under $1,000, bench warrant $500 bond;

Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Call
May 27- 5077 Easley Street; 4888 West Union Road; 7869 Sallie Street;
May 28- 7995 Highway 51 North; Hickory Meadow Road/Logans Path;
May 29- 4792 Montgomery Street;
May 30- 5129 Brinkley Drive; 4256 Autumn Sun Road;
May 31- 7720 Tecumseh Street; 4772 Navy Road; 7951 Highway 51 North;
June 1- 8445 Highway 51 North; 4464 Julia Cove;
June 2- 4863 Baywood Drive; 4739 Bill Knight Avenue;
Smoke Detector Activated
May 27- 5077 Easley Street/313;
May 28- 4544 Big Creek Church Road;
June 1- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd;
Assist Invalid
May 27- 7703 Tecumseh Street;
May 28- 4878 Forbess Lane;
Gasoline
May 30- 8441 Highway 51 North;
Public Service
May 30- 4370 Eckois Cove;
Dispatched & Cancelled
May 28- 4541 Rosswood;
Disregarded on Side
May 30- 4774 Montgomery Street;
May 31- 4921 Sigler Lane;
DUI Blood Draw
June 2- 4836 Baywood Drive;
Motor Vehicle Accident
May 29- Navy Road & Veterans Parkway;
May 31- 4734 Navy Road;
June 2- Highway 51 North & Shelby Road; Greenhill & West Union Road;
Medical Assist
May 28- 6533 Home Acres Cove;
May 29- 6533 Home Acres Cove; 4772 Navy Road; 6718 Chase Road;
June 2- 4937 Ketta Lane;
Heat Detector Activated
June 2- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd;
Alarm System Activated
May 27- 5081 Easley Street;

