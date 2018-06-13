Saddle Up: Professional Rodeo Returns to USA Stadium Arena in Millington

Star Staff Reports

Professional rodeo is making a comeback at the USA Stadium Arena on Saturday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. with one big performance co-sanctioned by the International Professional Rodeo Association and the Southern Professional Rodeo Association.

Rodeo events will include bronc riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, bull riding and barrel racing.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 10 and under and buckaroos under 5 years of age admitted free. All tickets available at the gate.

Cowboys and cowgirls from across the Mid-South will make their way to Millington for this event to earn money and points toward qualification in the International Finals Rodeo, held in January in Oklahoma City, Okla., and a chance for a world championship title.

The rough-stock cowboys will face off against award-winning animal athletes provided by stock contractor Mark Johnson of Universal Pro Rodeo, based in Jonesboro, Ark. And, the time-event riders will demonstrate real horseback ranch skills in a race against the clock.

Bring the whole family to cheer for their favorite athletes – four-legged or two. Children fourth grade and under can run in the Buckaroo Boot Race for a chance to win a gift bag from Chik Fil-A of Millington.

For more information, contact Sue Lynn Perry at 901-230-4000 or email rodeotenn@aol.com. Follow @millingtonrodeo on social media.