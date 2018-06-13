Whitley and Pugh honored by TSCA

Star Staff Reports

The Tennessee Softball Coaches’ Association announced its All-State team featuring a pair of area players. Tipton-Rosemark Academy’s Rachel Whitley and Munford’s Makayla Pugh were named to the West All-State Team. Pugh was a power-hitting infielder for the Lady Cougars this past season. She is heading to Southwest Tennessee. Whitley helped guide the Lady Rebels to the Division II-A State championship game. She will take her talents to Christian Brothers University. Other members of the TSCA West All-State Team are Kallie Pickens (University School of Jackson), Kaci Fuller (Huntingdon), Macey Neal (Gibson County), Alli Jones (Huntingdon), Jenna Arnold (Jackson Christian School), Josie Willingham (Jackson South Side), Harley Bartholomew (Scotts Hill), Madison Myers (Crockett County), Katlyn Canada (Dyersburg), Kaitlyn Kelley (Lexington), Kynlee Burke (Lexington), Ragan Coleman (Dyer County), Caroline Hudson (Henry County). The Miss Softball Finalists were Sophie Dunavant (Jackson Christian), Katie Turner (McNairy Central) and Gracie Osbron (Henry County).