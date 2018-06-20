Calendar of Events June 22, 2018

Month of June

Millington Public Library Summer Reading 2018 has free events for those interested. The series kicked off June 9. Teen Time setup Friday afternoons from 1-3 p.m., starting June 15 with free food and indoor and outdoor games such as ladder golf, cornhole, basketball, hoop toss, card games, puzzles, Dungeons & Dragons, karaoke machine and open mic. For more information, call 872-1585.

June 21

The Millington Family YMCA is presenting The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., located at 7725 E Navy Circle in Millington. Registration begins at limited spots available. Call or stop by to reserve a spot today. Join Team WLSL and help make a difference by spreading the word. WLSL events begin precisely at 11:30 a.m., and everyone participating must be registered, in position and ready to begin the lesson well before the official start time for the lesson. For more information, go to WLSL.org or contact Jennifer Fields at jennifer.fields@ymcamemphis.org

June 21

The National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1382 meeting will be held at noon, Thursday, June 21 at Manila Filipino Restaurant, 7849 Rockford Road in Millington. Guest speakers will be Rhonda Mooney, Tenn. Federation President & B.J. Godwin, Tenn. Federation 3rd Vice President. They will discuss the future of our Chapter. For more information, call Carolyn Cribbis at 413-7123.

June 22

Millington Central High School All Class Reunion will be held Friday from 6 to 11 p.m. at Navy Lake (rain or shine). Reservations are required, and the cost can be paid as you drive in. Reservation Deadline – Monday, June 11, but don’t wait to confirm. The dinner will be provided by Smokey Mountain Catering and there will be a DJ playing the classics.

RSVP: Bobby Carver at rwcbartlett@yahoo.com

Your name (ladies maiden name)

Address

Phone number

Personal email address

Name & number of quest

Year graduated

Pass information to classmates & friends by Posting, Emailing & Sharing on Facebook.

June 22

Millington Trojan Football Camp will be held June 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Mooney Boswell Memorial Stadium. The camp is for boys and girls ages 5 to 13 years old. Have fun while learning the basic fundamentals of football with current Trojan players coaches and some of our Trojan Alumni. All Participants will receive a T-shirt along with a light dinner immediately following. Concessions will be available. Registration/Parent Consent form sign-ups will begin promptly at 5 p.m. in front of the concession stand. Feel free to send a direct message to the Millington Football Boosters Facebook page with any questions.

June 23

Fellowship Baptist Church will host a Fish Fry Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Family Life Center located at 4635 Quito Drummonds Road.

June 23

Millington’s own AM 1380 WLRM presents the Third Annual Blues by the Lake Concert Saturday, June 23 at Cook’s Lake, located at 4249 North Watkins. The event will star O.B. Buchana, Karen Wolfe, Jaye Hammer, Mr. Sam, Gerod Rayborn and The Church Boyz, Bro. Gerald Richardson and Tamara Jones Monger. Gates open at 11 a.m., show starts at 1 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs, coolers and tents. No glass bottles. Tickets are available in advance, the price increases at the show. VIP tickets includes tented seating, food and beverages and a WLRM swag bag. Get tickets at Blues1380.com or Healthy Hair Journey at 8121 Highway 51 North in Millington. For more information, call 497-3313.

July 3

The Flag City Freedom Celebration will take place July 3 with the gates opening at 4 p.m. at USA Stadium. The cost is $5 per carload. The event is organized annually by the City of Millington. The sponsors for the Flag City Freedom Celebration make the fireworks display possible. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, coolers, picnic baskets and bug spray and enjoy great family fun including music, food, fun for the kids and the fireworks display. The sponsors are Homer Skelton Ford, Homer Skelton Dodge, Chrysler and Jeep, Republic Services, Millington’s McAlisters and Ritter Communications.

For the safety and enjoyment of all, absolutely no guns, lasers, pets, personal fireworks, grills, camp fires, or political campaigning will be allowed. For more information, call 873-5770.

July 6

The Millington Arts, Recreation & Parks Department and Jack Leonard State Farm presents Bingo Night on July 6 at 6 p.m. at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. There will be games, prizes and snacks. For more information call 873-5770.

July 21

Play Pink Co-Ed Kickball Tournament will take place this summer at Biloxi Fields located at 4761 Jack Huffman Road in Millington. The deadline to register is July 9 at 5 p.m. with the fee $250. This year the proceeds collected from the tournament will be donated to Ana Swanson, a

Millington Police Department dispatcher, and Vanessa Greenwood City of Millington accounting coordinator, who both were recently diagnosed with Breast Cancer. For team information and to participate, call Michael Jordan at 229-3530 or email Mjordanjr05@gmail.com or Greg Gruthoff at 413-6522 or email bfdmfd@yahoo.com



This Summer

Millington Arts and Recreation Summer of Fun runs through July 26 on the dates listed below from 10 a.m. to noon.

June 21 Wiffleball & Homemade Bird Feeders @ Lion’s Park

June 28 Dodgeball & Make you own sundae @ Baker Community Center

July 5 Kickball & Craft @ Aycock Park

July 12 Volleyball & Craft (TBA) @ Baker Community Center

July 19 Racing & Pebble Picture frames @ Lion’s Park

July 26 Waterplay & Sponge Ball Craft @ Baker Community Center

*Baker Community Center — 7942 Church Street

*Gym — 4885 Bill Knight Road

*Lion’s Park — 4376 Oak Spring Drive

*Aycock Park — 7330 Renda Street

For more information, call 873-5770.

Cooking Classes

*Adult Cooking Classes will be hosted by the Millington Arts and Recreation Department on Mondays in June from 6-7 p.m. There is a fee and pay at the door. June 4 was the intro to plant-based cooking.

-July 16

Ethnic foods & dessert options

Sign up at Baker Community Center and there are 20 spaces available per class. For more information, 873-5770.

*Children’s Cooking Classes will be available this summer courtesy of the Millington Arts and Recreation Department. It is a fee per child and pay at the door

Classes are from noon to 1 p.m. for ages 6-9. Then classes for ages 10-13 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. On July 18 the theme is Why plant based foods and on July 25 it will be Fun with desserts

Sign ups began June 1 and the class limit is 12 children. For more information, call 873-5770.

Regular Meetings

*The first Thursday of each month the Community Prayer Group meets at Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. with coffee and the prayer starts about noon for about an hour (2 Chronicles 7:14). For more information, call 873-5770.

*The Millington Crisis Center will be hosting Thrift Shop every first Saturday of the month. The hours will be from 8 to 11 a.m. For more information, call 872-4357.

*Join the Millington Arts, Recreation & Parks at our new Gym located at 4885 Bill Knight Road for Family Skate Night on the third Friday of each month from 6-8 p.m. There is music, skating, and concessions available for purchase. There is a cost per skater. The first Skate Night was held back on January 19. For more information call the Millington Arts, Recreation & Parks business office at 873-5770.

*Greater Millington Garden Club meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Baker Community Center Room 6. Meetings include guest speakers and refreshments. For more information, call 825-4331.

*Millington Public Library located 4858 Navy Road is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 872-1585 or visit www.millingtonpubliclibrary.org. Celebrating more than 50 years of library service, the MPL is available for businesses looking for a place to meet or have Job Fairs, the library provides the career coach quarterly. If you would like to plan a job fair, check out the meeting room.

*The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, email kchyde49@gmail.com

*Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the auditorium at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Anyone interested in community theatre is welcome to attend. Meetings concern current business before the group and planning sessions for future productions. No experience in theater is required. Volunteers to work in a variety of ways for each of our four productions a year are also always welcome. For more information, look Playhouse up on Facebook, visit the website www.playhouse51.com, call 872-7170, or come to the next meeting Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

*Join the Millington Quilters Guild every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., except for holidays. The meeting take place at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call Judi Harper at 835-4707 or e-mail her at 52jharper@rittermail.com

*Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meal are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street from noon to 1 p.m. The program is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com

*The Exchange Club of Millington meets at Old Timer’s Restaurant in Millington at noon every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Guest are always welcomed. For more information, call 872-8888.

*The Millington Lions Club meets at Olympic Steakhouse in Millington every second and fourth Tuesday at noon. The Lions Clubs works around the world for visually impaired and hearing impaired. The public is welcome to join the Club members and to make additional inquiries.

*The Brian Callies Foundation promotes awareness of child safety from many aspects: personal, vehicle, gun, and fire. We are now compiling our schedule of events for 2017. If you have school carnivals, fairs, any event that has at least 50 children attending, please contact us for free Child ID Cards and other information that we bring. Some events are already scheduled. Our Tennessee Rangers Band is also available for performances. Last year we performed at the Millington Farmers Market, International Goat Days, Rosemark Historic Country Fair, Pink Palace Craft Fair and many events with the Memphis Police Department, over 28 events in six months. You can email at info@briancallies.com or call Cheryl Bone at 901-626-2092.