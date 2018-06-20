Hight Speaks at DAR Flag Day Luncheon

Star Staff Reports

COLLIERVILLE — Diane Hight, founder of Forever Young Senior Veterans, spoke at the Memphis and Shelby County Regents’ Council Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Flag Day Luncheon on June 9.

Hight spoke about what veterans have said the flag means to them. Many veterans talk about the comfort it brings them to see a flag flying on a residence. She also shared how important the American flag is to Europeans who were liberated from Nazi Germany by American troops. Hight has taken veterans on trips to WWII battle sites and cemeteries. Forever Young Senior Veterans is currently raising money for next year’s trip to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

The Flag Day Luncheon is an annual event, organized by the Memphis and Shelby County Regents’ Council, allowing all the local DAR chapters to get together. Approximately 100 daughters attended. The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution looks for opportunities to share flag etiquette, knowledge, and respect. The national website has lesson plans for teachers to help educate children about our flag. Flag Day is the commemoration of the date the first Continental Congress adopted the American Flag. In 1949, Congress approved, and President Harry Truman signed, the bill officially recognizing Flag Day as June 14.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War.

With nearly 185,000 members in about 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. DAR members are committed to volunteer service having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.DAR.org or connect with DAR on social media at facebook.com/TodaysDAR, twitter.com/TodaysDAR and youtube.com/TodaysDAR.