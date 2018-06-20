Obituaries June 22, 2018

LULA MAE BALLARD

Mrs. Lula Mae Ballard, 93, homemaker, died June 5, 2018 at her residence. The family received friends with service following on Thursday, June 7 at Ravenscroft Chapel. Interment was in Ravenscroft Cemetery.

LARRY ‘L.D.’ GIPSON

Larry “L.D.” Gipson, 68, of Drummonds, passed away on Friday, June 8, 2018 after a long illness. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Cristita Gipson; sons, Scotty Gipson (Bridgette) and Billy Gipson (Kristi); three grandchildren, Dalton, Nathan and Avery Gipson; one sister, Judy Higgins, and four brothers, Danny Gipson, Bobby Gipson, Sr., Jimmy Gipson and Carl Gipson. He is preceded in death by his parents, William C. and Bernice Faucett Gipson and six siblings. L.D. retired as a Chief Petty Officer after 20 years of dedicated service to the United States Navy, followed by 21 years of service with the Department of Veterans Affairs Police. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, 4-wheeling, movies and especially loved spending quality time with his family. His visitation was held on Thursday, June 14 from 5~7 p.m. The funeral service was on Friday, June 15 at 11 a.m. where Danny Berryhill officiated. Interment with Military Honors immediately followed. All visitation and services were held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery 6755 Highway 51 North Millington, 901-872-3375.To sign the online guestbook, go to www.northridgefh.com, and for any of those who would like to purchase a floral tribute for L.D., contact Millington Florist 4669 Navy Rd. Millington, TN (901)337-2416.

JAMES ‘JIMBO’ McANULTY

James “Jimbo” McAnulty, Jr., 55, iron worker for Tri-State Iron Works, Inc. and member of Ironworkers Local Union No. 167 for 32 years, died May 21, 2018 in Apex, N.C. The family received friends May 25. Funeral service was Saturday, May 26, all at Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel. Interment was in Helen Crigger Cemetery.

JERRY WINFRED SAGE

Jerry Winfred Sage, 82, of Millington died May 10, 2018. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel had charge.

FREDDIE MAE WILLIS

Freddie Mae Willis, 75, of Millington, died Friday June 8, 2018 at here residence. Visitation was held June 16 with funeral later, all at Jefferson Mortuary, 7788 Church Street, in Millington. Interment followed at Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 6235 Raleigh Millington Road, in Millington.