Public Safety June 22, 2018

Arrests

June 5- 33-year-old Millington female charged with theft of property under $1,000;

June 6- 49-year-old Drummonds female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

June 7- 25-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 38-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 28-year-old Tennessee male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise; 29-year-old Millington female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant and open container law;

June 8- 35-year-old Collierville male charged with theft of property over $1,000, forgery and criminal simulation; 36-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 20-year-old Millington female charged with assault;

June 9- 27-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault;

June 10- 36-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated stalking;

June 11- 27-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

June 12- 31-year-old Horn Lake, Miss., male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked – out of state driver’s license, reckless driving and speed limit violation;

City Court Reports

June 12, 2018

Fines

Jovaun M. Ballard of 8638 North End Cove in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Bradlee Ann Bradshaw of 102 West Woodlawn Street in Brighton charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Robert Collum of 7920 Highway 51 No. 118 in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost and possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Kelly R. Craig of 1854 Givenchy Place in Memphis charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost and possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Johnny H. Ervin of 143 Ashley Lane in Brighton charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Jasmine A. Puryear of 4935 Navy Road No. 4 in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Ally N. Rice of 4707 Greenside Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Nicholas A. Russell of 2750 Alphena Avenue in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Bryan Keith Scott of 4931 Waycross Avenue in Millington charged with domestic assault, guilty plea amended to simple assault $250 fine plus cost;

Amy R. Shaw of 7855 Shamrock Road in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine, no cost, driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Alex D. Small of 4861 Terrell Lane 363 in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $25 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Kendall D. Billington of 3927 Pecan Trace Cove in Memphis charged with failure to appear/non-payment of fines, found guilty 30 days in jail at Shelby County Department of Corrections;

Toni A. Urlich of 6950 Commander Road in Millington charged with aggravated assault, found probable cause held to state bond set $50,000 and charged with assault, found probably cause held to state bond set $1,000;

Nicholas Wayne Waters of 4245 Waterbriar Road in Millington charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/23 suspended, 11/23 probation, attend DVAC assessment and counseling;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Ross B. Floyd of 4448 Shelby Road in Millington charged with petition to revoke probation, bench warrant $1,000 bond; failure to appear/non-payment of fines (owes $455.50);

John E. Knight of 287 N. Bellevue Blvd. in Memphis charged with attempt to take contraband in penal facility and possession of controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufactured;

Michael A. Lindsey of 751 Autumn Winds Drive in Millington charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000;

Michael A. Lindsey of 751 Autumn Winds Drive in Collierville charged with criminal simulation and forgery;

Joshua S. Rose of 2465 Whitten Road in Memphis charged with aggravated assault (DV) and vandalism under $1,000;

Letroil L. Townsend of 4727 Allendale Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended and speeding, bench warrant $250;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

June 3- 4410 Pecan Orchard Drive; 5077 Easley Street/305; 5081 Easley Street/43B;

June 4- 4878 Forbess Lane; 3864 Crenshaw Road;

June 6- 5081 Easley Street/48A;

June 7- 5115 Dale Drive;

June 9- 7848 Harrold Cove;

False Alarm

June 3- 3820 Micro Drive;

Smoke or Odor

June 9- 7639 Kiowa Street/3;

Good Intent Call

June 5- 3770 Sykes Road;

Dispatched & Cancelled

June 4- 4545 Cedar Leaf Cove;

June 9- 7966 Epperson Mill Road;

Disregarded on Side

June 4- 4853 Holly Lane;

June 5- 5424 Navy Road;

June 7- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

DUI Blood Draw

June 3- 4836 Navy Road;

June 7-7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Motor Vehicle Accident

June 4- 7991 Highway 51 North;

June 7- Singleton Avenue & Singleton Parkway;

June 9- Highway 51 North & Wilkinsville Road; Highway 385 & Highway 51 North;

Smoke Scare, Odor

June 9- 8500 Wilkinsville Road;

Medical Assist

June 7- 5067 Pruitt Street; 8507 Highway 51 North/107; 4858 Navy Road; 4279 Autumn Sun Road;

June 9- 4833 Easley Street; 4836 Navy Road; 4836 Navy Road;

Water or Steam

June 9- 7754 Biloxi Cove;

Road Freight

June 7- 5130 Copper Creek Blvd.;

Grass Fire

June 8- Singleton Parkway & Pleasant Ridge Road;

Alarm System Activated

June 9- 5077 Easley Street/304; 7838 Church Street;