Third Annual Annie Oakley & Buffalo Bill Triathlons on June 23 at Shelby Farms

Star Staff Reports

The Third Annual Annie Oakley & Buffalo Bill Super Sprint and Sprint Triathlons will be Saturday, June 23 at Shelby Farms (south of the intersection of Farm Road and Walnut Grove Road). The event includes four races: an all-women super sprint triathlon, an all-women sprint triathlon, an all-men super sprint triathlon, and an all-men sprint triathlon. The first race begins at 6:30 a.m. and the other runs will follow back-to-back all on the same day. Bikes Plus and Bike World are sponsoring the event which benefits Shelby Farms.

Event participants will receive a chance to win either a LIV bike (women) or a Giant bike (men). Additionally, helmets and bike shoes will also be awarded. Participants must be present to win.

The super sprint races are a ¼-mile swim, 8-mile road bike ride and 2-mile paved-trail run. The sprint races are ½-mile swim, a 16-mile road bike ride and a 4-mile paved-trail run. The swim will be in the lake on the south side of Walnut Grove Road, next to the Greenline Trail (near the former shooting range and paint ball park).

“The very short distances of the Super Sprint and Sprint are easier to train for and gives athletes an opportunity to try multi-sport events,” said Pam Routh, race director and partner in P.R. Event Management, race presenter.

The event name is a nod to the buffalos that graze at Shelby Farms and its proximity to a shooting range. Annie Oakley was an American sharpshooter and became a renowned international star who entertained and traveled with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show from 1885 through the turn of the century.

“Running triathlons builds great confidence,” Routh said. “Our goal is to promote the sport of triathlon and present local opportunities for athletes to challenge themselves in new ways. We encourage relay teams, especially with family members.”

For information or to volunteer for the event, visit pr-eventmanagement.net or contact Pam Routh at (901) 550-2114 or pamrunsraces@gmail.com.