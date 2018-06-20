Wilder Heading to Rodeo Nationals

Star Staff Reports

Anna Wilder qualified to compete at the National level in the Junior High Rodeo Association this week in long rodeo in South Dakota.

The World’s Largest Junior High Rodeo is scheduled for June 24-30. She will be competing in four of her six events. Wilder is an eighth grader at Tipton-Rosemark Academy.

She earned a position on the Tennessee National Junior High rodeo team and will be traveling with her fellow teammates to Huron, S.D., to compete at the 14th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo in the barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and ribbon roping. The event will have more than 1,000 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico. There will be a live broadcast of all the NJHFR performances on www.RidePass.com Performances times are 7 p.m. on June 24 and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day after. For more information, visit www.sdstatefair.com