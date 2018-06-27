Obituaries June 28, 2018

LORENE FEARS

Lorene Fears, 94, of Munford, died Saturday June 23, 2018 at her residence. Her visitation will be Saturday June 30 from 10-10:55 A.M. with funeral to begin at 11 a.m. at St. James C.M.E. Church, 6836 Navy Road, Millington, TN 38053. Interment will follow at St James Church Cemetery. Jefferson Mortuary has charge, 872-8800

WILLIAM ‘BILL’ MERCHANT

William Merchant “Bill”, 67, of Millington, died unexpectedly on June 10, 2018 while riding his motorcycle. Bill is survived by his wife, Tina Merchant; his children, Stephanie Chancy (Eric), William Merchant III, Robert Ellison (Joy) and Joseph McCutchen; his sister, Jean Estes; three grandsons, Andrew Chancy, Jacob Chancy, and Camryn Ellison. He was predeceased by his parents, Emma Sowers and William Merchant Sr. and his son, Shawn Merchant. Bill was born in West Memphis on October 23, 1950 and joined the Navy in 1968 at the tender age of 18. He served his country for 25 years traveling all over the world including being deployed to the Vietnam War. He then proceeded to serve his community by becoming a police officer for Millington, retiring after 20 years. He was currently working for the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office. He laid his life on the line everyday to protect and serve. Bill was a devoted husband and family man. He loved to ride his motorcycle, read, and spoil his chocolate lab, Colby. The family received friends Sunday, June 17 at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel and a funeral service was held at Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Interment with military honors was in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home – Millington Chapel 873-0123

ROSE LEE MOSLEY

Rosa Lee Mosley 75, of Drummonds, died Tuesday June 19, 2018 at Methodist Hospital North in Memphis. Visitation will be on Friday, June 29 from 10-10-55 with funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Chapel Church, 8883 Richardson Landing Road, Drummonds, TN 38023. Interment will follow in Church Cemetery. Jefferson Mortaury has charge 872-8800.

CHARLES EDWARD SCOTT JR.

Charles Edward Scott, Jr., of Millington, passed away Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at Methodist University Hospital. He was a Retired Staff Sgt. USMC, Veteran of Vietnam and a Member of Combat Vets. Funeral Service was June 21 at 8:30 a.m. Munford Funeral Home – Millington Chapel. Burial was in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home- Millington Chapel 873-0123