Public Safety June 28, 2018

Arrests

June 12- 21-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search;

June 13- 33-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property under $1,000 and theft of property under $1,000;

June 14- N/A

June 15- 47-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 21-year-old Munford male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines and prohibited weapons;

June 16- 26-year-old Atoka female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

June 17- 36-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property over $5,000; 39-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property over $25,000 and using a false identification;

June 18- 29-year-old Drummonds male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 21-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – booking/processing, compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and lights required on motor vehicles;

June 19- 31-year-old Memphis male charged with with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 22-year-old Atoka male charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 22-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault;

City Court Reports

June 19, 2018

Fines

Louis C. Lunati IV of 4701 Bateman Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost; disregarded stop sign, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Porsche M. Mason of 25 E Kenwood Avenue in Brighton charged with disregard red light, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Joseph M. Strickland of 7685 Shadow Glen Lane of Arlington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Joshua W. Wilson of 1888 Willow Wood Avenue in Memphis charged with possession of a weapon prohibited, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, city retains weapon;

Sentences

Shane Pruett of 233 Haywood Manor in Brownsville charged with failure to appear, guilty plea, 30 days in jail, owes $283.75, last paid on Aug. 13, 2008;

Jerica A. Steele of 4933 Navy Road in Millington charged with assault, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost, attend anger management;

Jerica a. Steele of 4933 Navy Road in Millington charged with vandalism under $1,000, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost, restitution $300, concurrent with assault;

Samuel A. Turnbow of 3074 Nathan No. 3 in Memphis charged with possession of a controlled substance, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, random drug screens;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

David W. Boyce of 923 Hawthorne Street in Memphis charged with theft of service over $500 and identity theft;

Clint A. Carter of 5787 Shelby Oaks No. 209 in Memphis charged with domestic assault and failure to appear;

Kali P. Dooley of 192 Kingston Avenue in Atoka charged with driving under the influence, found probable cause, bind over; open container (over 21), found probable cause, bind over;

Glenda R. Hurt of 5762 Redford Cove in Bartlett charged with driving under the influence, found probable, bind over and failure to maintain control/safe lookout, found probable cause, bind over;

Randal D. Schaaf of 197 Mulberry Circle in Drummonds charged with possession of a controlled substance, found probable cause, bind over and resisting official detention, found probable cause, bind over;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

June 10- 8039 Highway 51 North; 4836 Navy Road;

June 11- 4945 Navy Road; 6535 Annielee Street;

June 12- 5077 Easley Street; Easley Street & Nelson Street; 5077 Easley Street/213; 4937 Ketta Lane; 7280 Sheila Street;

June 13- 4517 Boxer Drive; 9072 Kerrville Rosemark Road; 8188 Highway 51 North;

June 14- 4772 Navy Road; 4662 Cedar Hills Drive;

June 15- 4862 Laraine Drive; 5092 Third Avenue;

June 16- 5129 Brinkley Drive; 7725 East Navy Circle; 5013 Bilrae Circle;

Fires in Structure

June 13- Singleton Avenue & Intrepid;

Unauthorized Burning

June 15- 6959 Navy Road;

Person in Distress

June 15- 5077 Easley Street;

Service Call, Other

June 15- 7048 Pam Drive;

Dispatched & Cancelled

June 10- 4882 Forbess Lane;

June 11- 7170 Highway 51 North;

Detector Activated

June 10- 8540 Highway 51 North;

June 12- 8247 Highway 51 North;

DUI Blood Draw

4836 Navy Road;

Motor Vehicle Accident

June 10- Highway 385 Y Donnell Road; Highway 51 North & Cuba-Millington Road;

June 16- Highway 51 South & Wortham Road;

Medical Assist

June 12- 7833 Commodore;

Smoke or Odor

June 15- 4686 Saratoga Avenue;

Disregarded On Side

June 14- 7220 Helene Drive;

June 15- 7804 Commodore;

June 16- 4941 Ketta Lane;

Outside Rubbish

June 15- Pleasant Ridge Road;

No Incident

June 16- Raleigh-Millington Road & Waverly;

False Alarm

June 16- 5081 Easley Street; 8450 Highway 51 North;