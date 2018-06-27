TRACKING WITH THOMAS: One Big Lesson

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

An important week of swim education and lessons concluded last Thursday at the Millington Family YMCA located at 7725 E Navy Circle with The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

YMCA Program Director Jennifer Fields and several certified lifeguards and swim instructors capped off the week of knowledge with a day of fun in the Olympic-size pool. The water was bouncing with two groups of children from the community, ages 3 to 5 and 6 to 12.

More than 300 children were taught basic skills, how to float on their back and things to never do in the water in order to remain safe.

“We’re trying to prevent deaths,” Fields said. “Drowning is the second leading cause of death for children ages 5 to 14. This week is about prevention and swim lessons save lives. There are shocking statistics like 88 percent of kids who drown do so under adult supervision.”

The staff at the YMCA joined forces with The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson in order to education parents and children about drowning statistics and water safety.

Fields noted things like the weather, using sunscreen and wearing plastic swim diapers are helpful while enjoying the water or pool at any time.

The week-long event had 301 children with 28 non-members from the community.

For more information, go to WLSL.org or contact Jennifer Fields at jennifer.fields@ymcamemphis.org