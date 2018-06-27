Trojan Football Camp serves area youth and special purpose

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

More than 70 area children came out Friday evening for the 2018 Millington Trojan Football Camp at Mooney Boswell Stadium.

The children, ages 5-13 years old, interacted with graduated Trojan Football players. Even Millington coaches conducted drills for the youth.

But for two of the camp participants, the special guest who had the biggest impact was U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Steven Lane. Lane made it in town just in time to surprise his sons Karter and Karson.

“It’s awesome,” Lane said. “You live for moments like these.”

Lane hadn’t seen his sons in 10 months after serving in Jordan and Syria. The organizers of the camp arranged a surprise revealing for Karter and Karson.

The boys were called back up to the sign-in station and asked if they hard a parent there to re-register them. Karson said his Mother just left.

Then he was asked if his Dad was there to sign him in. As Karson started to respond with a look of dejection. Steven popped out from behind the ticket booth. Karson pointed in disbelief.

As Karter ran into his father’s arms, Karson dropped to the ground in shock.

“This what life is all about, you protect others and the ones you love,” Lane said. “To come back and make sure they are good. That’s what it all about.”

The San Diego native watched his sons participate in the camp alongside the other children. Lane played college football at Lane College in Jackson.

His sons and the other kids learned basic fundamentals of football with current Trojan players coaches and some of our Trojan Alumni. All participants received a T-shirt and had a light dinner to conclude the night.