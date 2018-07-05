Calendar of Events July 5, 2018

July 6

The Millington Arts, Recreation & Parks Department and Jack Leonard State Farm presents Bingo Night on July 6 at 6 p.m. at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. There will be games, prizes and snacks. For more information call 873-5770.

July 11

USA Showdown Showcase hosted by USA Stadium on July 11, 2018 for 2018-2022 graduates. Come be a part of a great opportunity to showcase talents in front of numerous colleges scouts. Players should bring: glove, hat, game pants, bat, batting helmet and any other needed equipment. Event starts at 8 a.m. and will feature multiple drills and skill challenges. For more information or to register call 413-1920.

July 11-13

Vacation Bible School will be held at Upper Canaan M.B. Church, located at 9090 Highway 51 North, Wednesday, July 11-13 from 6:30-8:30 pm. The theme is God Squad. Classes are available for ages 4-18 and older, will be taught by Christian highly qualified teachers. Refreshments will be served nightly. Save the dates and expect a blessed time in the Lord. Minister Julius Hawkins, Pastor (901-872-6919/pastorucmbc@yahoo.com)

July 21

Play Pink Co-Ed Kickball Tournament will take place this summer at Biloxi Fields located at 4761 Jack Huffman Road in Millington. The deadline to register is July 9 at 5 p.m. with the fee $250. This year the proceeds collected from the tournament will be donated to Ana Swanson, a

Millington Police Department dispatcher, and Vanessa Greenwood City of Millington accounting coordinator, who both were recently diagnosed with Breast Cancer. For team information and to participate, call Michael Jordan at 229-3530 or email Mjordanjr05@gmail.com or Greg Gruthoff at 413-6522 or email bfdmfd@yahoo.com



This Summer

Millington Arts and Recreation Summer of Fun runs through July 26 on the dates listed below from 10 a.m. to noon.

July 5 Kickball & Craft @ Aycock Park

July 12 Volleyball & Craft (TBA) @ Baker Community Center

July 19 Racing & Pebble Picture frames @ Lion’s Park

July 26 Waterplay & Sponge Ball Craft @ Baker Community Center

*Baker Community Center — 7942 Church Street

*Gym — 4885 Bill Knight Road

*Lion’s Park — 4376 Oak Spring Drive

*Aycock Park — 7330 Renda Street

For more information, call 873-5770.

Cooking Classes

*Adult Cooking Classes will be hosted by the Millington Arts and Recreation Department on Mondays in June from 6-7 p.m. There is a fee and pay at the door. June 4 was the intro to plant-based cooking.

-July 16

Ethnic foods & dessert options

Sign up at Baker Community Center and there are 20 spaces available per class. For more information, 873-5770.

*Children’s Cooking Classes will be available this summer courtesy of the Millington Arts and Recreation Department. It is a fee per child and pay at the door

Classes are from noon to 1 p.m. for ages 6-9. Then classes for ages 10-13 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. On July 18 the theme is Why plant based foods and on July 25 it will be Fun with desserts

Sign ups began June 1 and the class limit is 12 children. For more information, call 873-5770.

Regular Meetings

*The first Thursday of each month the Community Prayer Group meets at Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. with coffee and the prayer starts about noon for about an hour (2 Chronicles 7:14). For more information, call 873-5770.

*The Millington Crisis Center will be hosting Thrift Shop every first Saturday of the month. The hours will be from 8 to 11 a.m. For more information, call 872-4357.

*Join the Millington Arts, Recreation & Parks at our new Gym located at 4885 Bill Knight Road for Family Skate Night on the third Friday of each month from 6-8 p.m. There is music, skating, and concessions available for purchase. There is a cost per skater. The first Skate Night was held back on January 19. For more information call the Millington Arts, Recreation & Parks business office at 873-5770.

*Greater Millington Garden Club meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Baker Community Center Room 6. Meetings include guest speakers and refreshments. For more information, call 825-4331.

*Millington Public Library located 4858 Navy Road is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 872-1585 or visit www.millingtonpubliclibrary.org. Celebrating more than 50 years of library service, the MPL is available for businesses looking for a place to meet or have Job Fairs, the library provides the career coach quarterly. If you would like to plan a job fair, check out the meeting room.

*The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, email kchyde49@gmail.com

*Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the auditorium at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Anyone interested in community theatre is welcome to attend. Meetings concern current business before the group and planning sessions for future productions. No experience in theater is required. Volunteers to work in a variety of ways for each of our four productions a year are also always welcome. For more information, look Playhouse up on Facebook, visit the website www.playhouse51.com, call 872-7170, or come to the next meeting Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

*Join the Millington Quilters Guild every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., except for holidays. The meeting take place at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call Judi Harper at 835-4707 or e-mail her at 52jharper@rittermail.com

*Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meal are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street from noon to 1 p.m. The program is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com

*The Exchange Club of Millington meets at Old Timer’s Restaurant in Millington at noon every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Guest are always welcomed. For more information, call 872-8888.

*The Millington Lions Club meets at Olympic Steakhouse in Millington every second and fourth Tuesday at noon. The Lions Clubs works around the world for visually impaired and hearing impaired. The public is welcome to join the Club members and to make additional inquiries.

*The Brian Callies Foundation promotes awareness of child safety from many aspects: personal, vehicle, gun, and fire. We are now compiling our schedule of events for 2017. If you have school carnivals, fairs, any event that has at least 50 children attending, please contact us for free Child ID Cards and other information that we bring. Some events are already scheduled. Our Tennessee Rangers Band is also available for performances. Last year we performed at the Millington Farmers Market, International Goat Days, Rosemark Historic Country Fair, Pink Palace Craft Fair and many events with the Memphis Police Department, over 28 events in six months. You can email at info@briancallies.com or call Cheryl Bone at 901-626-2092.