Obituaries July 5, 2018

DONALD PAUL DOTSON

Donald Paul Dotson, 49 of Munford passed away June 23, 2018. Donald was a Self-Employed Drywall Finisher. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

WILLIAM C. ‘BILLY’ HAMILTON JR.

William C. “Billy” Hamilton Jr, 76., of Millington, passed away June 26, 2018. He was retired from the U.S. Navy then later retired from Civil Service. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

JAMES EARL ‘LC’ MASON

James Earl “L.C.” Mason, 74 of Munford, died Saturday, June 23, 2018. Visitation was held June 29 at Jefferson Mortuary. Jefferson Mortuary had charge.

SUETTA JANE PARKS

Suetta Jane Parks, 83, passed away on June 15, 2018. A gathering of family and friends was held on June 23 at Munford Funeral Home, Munford. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

JOYCE SCROGGINS

Joyce Scroggins, born May 26, 1928 passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at her daughter’s home in Millington. Viewing was held June 11 with the funeral service later. Interment followed with Danny Nearn, Billy Nearn, Brandon Stubblefield, Austin Brenner, Troy Walls, David Wilson and Chris Golden will serve as pallbearers. Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home had charge.

LUCILLE MAX TAYLOR

Lucille Max Taylor, 88, of Burlison, passed away June 17, 2018. She was the owner of Taylor Made Ceramics, T & T Builders and Taylor Tile & Marble. Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel, had charge.