Public Safety July 5, 2018

Arrests

June 20- 40-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – violation/probation and failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

June 21- 32-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property under $1,000;

June 22- 36-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property under $1,000; 23-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault; 20-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 31-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault;

June 23- N/A

June 24- N/A

June 25- 30-year-old Marion, Ark., male charged with simple possession or casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked – out of state DL and lights required on motor vehicles; 21-year-old Brighton male charged with robbery, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; 28-year-old Fairmont City, Ill., male charged with public intoxication; 25-year-old Drummonds male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

June 26- 26-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 74-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault;

City Court Reports

June 26, 2018

Fines

Markee Q. Walker of 5221 Braden Drive in Memphis charged with failure to appear/booking & processing, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea, $50 fine no cost and driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Amber N. White of 5919 Island Forty Road in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Jason D. Davis of 1391 Jeannie Street in Memphis charged with petition to revoke probation, found guilty by judge, 60 days in jail, 6 days credit;

Kaleb E. Dent of 58 Samson Cove in Atoka charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/21 suspended, 11/21 probation, 8 days credit;

Connor J. Hicks of 1433 Walker Field Road in Munford charged with aggravated assault (domestic violence) amend to domestic assault, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost; aggravated assault, amend to assault no contact with victim, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost; aggravated assault, amend to assault no contact with victim, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost;

DeAngelo D. Woods of 4965 Hidden Lake Drive in Memphis charged with harassment, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, no contact with victim;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Robert T. Allen of 1952 Baronsmede Cove in Cordova charged with petition to revoke probation and failure to appear, bench warrant $1,500 bond;

Edward C. Kimbrough of 3321 Riney Street in Memphis charged with failure to appear/non-payment of fines, failure to appear and failure to appear, owes $175.50 last paid Dec. 18, 2017;

Jade Macaluso of 5924 Cottage Hill Drive in Millington charged with stalking;

Regina G. Reynolds of 1185 Knox Avenue in Memphis charged with theft of property $0/1,000 to $10,000;

James E. Rosenbaum of 1185 Knox Avenue in Memphis charged with alt/fals/forg auto title/plate, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, and improper lights-general, bench warrant $2,500 bond;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

June 17- Cedar Hills Drive; 4298 Mary Lynn Drive;

June 18- 7254 Raleigh-Millington Road; 7066 Juana Drive; 4772 Navy Road; 4212 Lucy Road; 4896 Ketta Lane; 7237 Juana Drive;

June 19- 5041 Clear Creek Drive; 8681 Watercrest Drive; 5084 Pruitt Street; 5114 Dale Drive; 3595 Shelby Road; 5092 Third Avenue; 6226 Division Lane;

June 20- 7921 Martha Street;

June 23- 5081 Easley Street;

Smoke Detector Activated

June 21- 8496 Wilkinsville Road/105;

Disregarded on Side

June 21- A Street & Ricks Place;

June 23- 5129 Brinkley Drive;

Alarm System Sounded

June 19- 5081 Easley Street; 5081 Easley Street;

Assistance

June 20- 3940 Chambers Road;

Dispatched & Cancelled

June 17- 4554 Rosswood;

June 18- Navy Road & Bethuel Road;

June 19- 9330 Highway 51 North;

Motor Vehicle Accident

June 19- Highway 51 North & Micro Drive; 8526 Highway 51 North;

June 20- 7994 Highway 51 North;

June 21- Highway 51 North & Veterans Parkway; Wilkinsville Road & Walker Road;

June 22- Highway 51 North & West Union Road;

Medical Assist

June 20- 7899 C Street;

Outside Rubbish

June 18- 6880 Singleton Parkway;

June 19- 6462 Parkington;

Disregarded On Side

June 18- 8000 Soderlund Drive;

Good Intention Call

June 21- 3675 Sykes Road;

Aircraft Standby

June 22- 8182 Hornet Avenue;