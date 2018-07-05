TRACKING WITH THOMAS; Senior Salute

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The members of the Millington Senior Citizens Club were in a patriotic mood the week prior to the Fourth of July.

The Club’s normal Wednesday meeting was a chance to sport America’s colors of red, white and blue. The members enjoyed potluck lunch, music by Howard Michael of the Three Wise Men and a presentation from Millington Police Officer Jeff Gibson about helping fund for the Millington Youth Football Trojans.

Before all the festivities, the 2018 Millington Senior Citizens Club officers posed for a picture from left Sgt. at Arms Marci Gibson, Chair of Membership Shu McDonald, Secretary Marion Nadrchal, Treasurer Annie Weathers, Vice President Eugene Leech and President Edna Binger. Entertainment coordinator for 2018 is Walter Hollyfield.

The Millington Senior Citizen Club meets each Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Baker Community Center. The purpose of this organization is to inspire unity, friendship, and encouragement within the Millington community. Each meeting consists of business, entertainment, socializing and sharing a light lunch. Membership is open to anyone who is 50 years of age and older. New members are always welcome. Come visit any Wednesday morning and for more information, call 873-5770.