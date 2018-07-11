2018 Journal West 10 Media Athlete of Year Finalists

Journal West 10 Media is announcing the finalists for Male and Female Athlete of the Year. A finalist must be a part of the junior or senior class competing in more than one TSSAA sport during the 2017-18 school calendar from our coverage areas in Shelby and Tipton counties. The winners of the awards will be announced in August.

Male Athlete of the Year Candidates

• Aaron Alston (Brighton)

He was an All-District power forward for the District 13-3A champion Cardinal Basketball team. In football, Alston was an All-State defense back. He signed with SEMO.

• Tate Kolwyck (Arlington)

Pitcher for Tiger baseball and starting quarterback for football team. Kolwyck was an All-State standout in both sports. Graduated 2018 – Signed letter of intent with Vanderbilt (baseball)

• Ethan Payne (Germantown)

Pitcher for Red Devil Baseball team and starting quarterback for Germantown Football with an unblemished regular season in 2017. Graduates in 2019 and plans to signed letter of intent with Tennessee (baseball).

• Kobe Powell (Cordova)

Wide receiver for the Wolves and key member basketball team, specialist on defense.

• Connor Shamblin (Briarcrest)

2018 Mr. Tennessee Baseball and starting safety for Saints football team – Graduated 2018 – Signed letter of intent with Alabama (baseball)

• Carter Weakley (TRA)

Weakley was an All-State performer in basketball and football at TRA. His feats attracted Hendrix College enough to sign him for both sports. Winner of 2018 Millington Star Athlete of the Year.

Female Athlete of the Year Candidates

Catalina Carrasco (St. Benedict)

Carrasco was standout for the Lady Eagles in track and soccer. She was able to bring home several medals in track.

• Paige Hall (Millington)

The Millington Lady Trojan senior was close to signing a college scholarship to play both softball and volleyball at Williams Baptist. She was named All-District in both sports winning the MVP award in volleyball. Winner of 2018 Millington Star Athlete of the Year.

• Savanna Owens (Briarcrest)

Star forward for Lady Saints basketball and a standout in track and field. She was Tennessee Miss Basketball for 2018. Graduated 2018, signed letter of intent with Memphis (track).

• Deja Potter (Munford)

Potter concluded her Munford athletic career with track reaching Sectionals in multiple events including the High Jump and Shot Put. She returned in 2017-18 from a season-ending knee injury the previous year to guide Munford to Sub-State and win the District 13-3A Tournament MVP award.