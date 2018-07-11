Griffin begins as next superintendent after School Board approves contract

By Bill Short

James “Bo” Griffin began this week as the next superintendent of Millington Municipal Schools after the School Board unanimously approved a contract to employ him.

Board members took the action during their July 2 regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Barbara Halliburton and seconded by Chris Denson.

Griffin, former principal of Bolton High School, will receive an annual base salary of $145,000 prorated for the 2018-19 fiscal year. His contract will be effective until June 30, 2022.

After Dr. David Roper announced earlier this year that he would retire as superintendent on Aug. 1, the board voted unanimously to ask the Tennessee School Boards Association to assist in its search for his successor.

Griffin was one of five applicants the board interviewed June 18-19 on the TSBA’s recommendation.

He was one of two finalists invited to return on June 21 to address the board a second time. At a special called meeting that evening, the board selected him for the position.

At its May 7 meeting, the board voted to amend Roper’s contract to expire on July 31.

Roper agreed that, if the board designated a new superintendent prior to that date, he would “relinquish” the duties and responsibilities of the position on the employment date of his successor and be on “terminal leave” until his retirement date.

The board agreed to grant Roper additional vacation days that would begin on the first day his successor reported for duty and continue until July 31.

Griffin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, a Masters of Education degree at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville and an Education Specialist degree at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson.

He has been a history, world geography or government teacher and assistant football, baseball, basketball or track coach at Munford, Jacksonville, Ark., Covington and Millington Central high schools. At MCHS, he was also head baseball coach, athletic director and assistant principal.

Griffin also previously served as assistant principal, vice principal and athletic administrator at Bolton High School and principal of Raleigh-Egypt Middle School.

Griffin has said all children should have a skill, trade or education, so they can provide for themselves and their family someday. He has pledged to “go and speak anywhere” to help them get a better education, because he considers them “our No. 1 resource.”

Calling education “a way to open the door to your future,” he has said there is “no better feeling” than when he hears from a former student how great he or she is doing.