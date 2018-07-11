Local Church Expands Community Event

Star Staff Reports

Each year in the month of July, you will find area churches and community organizations sponsoring events to provide school supplies and other items to help prepare Millington children to return to school the first week in August.

Of course, this year is no different. One local church, Emmanuel The Word Church, founded and pastored by Bishop Roger Christopher, is building upon its annual back-to-school event to include a community health fair.

Just like last year’s event, the Back-To-School Giveaway & Community Health Fair, taking place on Saturday, July 28, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. will have school supplies, food, and games for all to enjoy.

However, in addition to giving away school supplies, this year, the church has secured vendors and representatives to provide health information, as well as health screenings, blood pressure readings, and more, in an effort to increase awareness and support healthy living in the community.

Health fair vendors and services include, Lifeblood, who will be onsite to conduct a mobile blood drive from 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m., the YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South (health education/programs available to promote healthy living), Cannon Chiropractic, The Little Clinic-Kroger (health screenings), mental health professional (bullying, suicide, depression), Baptist College of Health Sciences’ Respiratory Care Program (asthma, COPD, smoking cessation), a certified fitness trainer, and the Millington Fire Department.

To sign up to donate blood with Lifeblood or for more information on this event, you can contact the church at 872-6695.