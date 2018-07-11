Millington Woman Honored for Raising Awareness for Mitochondrial Disease

Star Staff Reports

NASHVILLE — At its annual international mitochondrial disease symposium, Mitochondrial Medicine 2018, the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation recognized several individuals for their efforts to spread awareness about mitochondrial disease. Among the honorees was Angie Nunn of Millington.

Nunn was was honored with the 2018 UMDF Energy Award which is designed to recognize an individual who embodies the spirit of the UMDF and its Mission.

Since 2010, Nunn has led the Jackson Culley MitoWhat? 5k s. Having never met the Culley’s before, Nunn had a crazy idea to hold a 5k race in honor of Jackson. She took charge, planned the route, contacted local businesses for sponsorships and plastered signs all over the town of Millington. That first 5k back in 2010 raised over $22,000.

For nine years, Nunn, along with help from Cindy Kraft, has successfully marketed the event locally with signs and posters in the community and by maintaining an online presence. Nunn’s leadership as chair of the Jackson Culley MitoWhat? 5k, is tireless. “Angie is the most passionate person about finding a cure for mitochondrial disease that I have ever met that DOES NOT have a family member with the disease,” said Emily Culley, Jackson’s mother. Over the course of those 9 years, Nunn not only successfully raised over $190,000, she also raised awareness in Millington, TN. Nunn always dedicates 100 percent of herself to the UMDF through the Jackson Culley MitoWhat? 5k.

Nunn was presented her award at the annual UMDF Symposium, Mitochondrial Medicine 2018 in Nashville, TN on June 29, 2018.

Founded in 1996, the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (UMDF) works to promote research and education for the diagnosis, treatment and cure of mitochondrial diseases and to provide support for affected individuals and families. Since its inception, the UMDF has funded more than $11 million in research, making it the leading non-governmental contributor of grants focused solely on mitochondrial disease. The UMDF, based in Pittsburgh, PA, is a national organization represented around the world by thousands of members. For more information about mitochondrial disease or the UMDF, visit www.umdf.org

Every 30 minutes, a child is born who will develop a mitochondrial disease by age 10, although the actual number of children born with the disease is thought to be much higher. More and more adults are being diagnosed with a mitochondrial disease. Mitochondrial diseases result from the failure of the mitochondria, which are located in the cells of our bodies. Mitochondria are responsible for creating more than 90% of the energy needed to sustain life and support growth. When mitochondria fail, less energy is produced causing cell injury or cell death. On a larger scale, organ systems begin to fail. The disease is often debilitating. In some cases, it may result in death. There is no cure for mitochondrial disease.