Obituaries July 12, 2018

JIMMIE HARRIS JR.

Elder Jimmie Harris, Jr., 83, of Millington, died June 30, 2018 at Methodist Hospital North in Memphis. Funeral Service for Elder Harris was held July 7 at Rosemark Church Of God In Christ, located at 8815 Millington Arlington Road, Millington, TN 38053. Jefferson Mortuary had charge.

MARTHA NEE JOHNSON

Martha Nee Johnson, 96, of Covington passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018. Funeral services were held July 8 at Laughter Missionary Baptist Church in Covington with interment at King’s Hill Church Cemetery in Covington. Millington Funeral Home, Inc., had charge.

JOSEPH ALBERT MARHEVKA

Joseph Albert Marhevka, 93, of Millington, passed away July 2, 2018. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, July 7 at St. William Catholic Church. Interment followed in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery. The family asks any memorials be made to St. William Catholic Church, located at 4932 Easley Avenue, in Millington. Munford Funeral Home had charge.

SANDRA BROWNING TRENHAM

Sandra Browning Trenham 65, of Memphis, passed away Sunday July 1, 2018. Sandra, widow of James Trenham III is survived by her daughters, Stacy ( Jacob Vernon ) Ammons and Sharline Trenham. Sister Glenda ( Jimmy ) Hindman, brother Jerry Browning. Grandsons, Michael II and Christopher Ammons, Joshua Jones, Ethan Laughlin. Great Grandchildren, Michael III and Lillian Ammons. Mother In Law, Virginia Trenham. Preceded in death by her parents, Bonnie and Clyde Browning. Brother Wayne Browning, Sister Melba Browning Lyles. Memorial service will be held at West Frayser Baptist Church 835 Whitney Ave, in Memphis on Aug. 4, 2018 at 2 p.m.

FREDDIE LEE WALTON

Freddie Lee Walton, 74, of Millington passed away Friday, June 27, 2018. Funeral Service was held July 7 at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis with interment at Oak Spring Cemetery in Arlington. Millington Funeral Home, Inc., had charge.