Public Safety July 12, 2018

Posted on July 11, 2018.
Arrests
June 27- 26-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property under $1,000;
June 28- 30-year-old Memphis male charged with domestic assault; 30-year-old male charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication; 34-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault;
June 29- 27-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 28-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;
June 30- 21-year-old Cordova female charged with domestic assault; 61-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property under $1000, theft of property under $1000 and civil rights intimidation;
July 1- 32-year-old Atoka female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and reckless driving; 37-year-old Millington male charged with evading arrest and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; 40-year-old Millington male charged aggravated assault;
July 2- 29-year-old Atoka male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines and theft of property over $1,000; 18-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault;
July 3- 52-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespass;
Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Call
June 24- 4933 Buford Avenue; 5026 Bubbling Creek Lane/105; 8834 Highway 51 North; 6638 Chase Road;
June 25- 4808 Bill Knight Avenue; 4761 Navy Road; Hickory Meadow Road & Logan’s Path Road;
June 26- 4961 Navy Road; 5077 Easley Street; 4833 West Union Road; 4188 Autumn Sun Road; 6718 Chase Road; 8181 Highway 51 North/324;
June 27- 7226 Highway 51 North; 8284 Highway 51 North;
June 28- 4677 Cedar Hills Drive; 8081 Highway 51 North; 8188 Highway 51 North;
June 29- 6536 Home Acres Cove; 5560 Pleasant Ridge Road; 4877 Navy Road;
June 30- 4916 Holly Lane; 5077 Easley Street/320; 4305 Sykes Road; 7939 Highway 51 North;
Smoke Detector Activated
June 27- 8247 Highway 51 North;
Disregarded on Side
June 25- 7290 Juana Drive;
June 26- 7801 Sherman;
June 27- 8050 Singleton Avenue;
June 28- 7757 Church Street;
June 29- Highway 51 North & Easley Street;
June 30- 7836 Highway 51 North;
Alarm System Sounded
June 24- 4101 Lelah Lane;
June 27- 4676 Oak Harbour Trace;
Lightning Strike
June 29- 1666 Russell Bond;
Dispatched & Cancelled
June 24- 8390 Highway 51 North/110;
June 27- 8247 Highway 51 North;
June 30- Singleton Parkway;
Motor Vehicle Accident
June 29- 9360 Charles Bartlett Road;
Medical Assist
June 29- 8377 Quito Road;
June 30- 4833 Easley Street;
Person in Distress
June 29- 5077 Easley Street; 4831 Terrell Lane;
June 30- 5077 Easley Street/309;
Good Intention Call
June 24- 7970 Susan Street;
No Incident
June 24- 7790 Highway 51 North;
Cooking Fire
June 30- 5077 Easley Street;
Recent Comments