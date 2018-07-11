Public Safety July 12, 2018

Arrests

June 27- 26-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property under $1,000;

June 28- 30-year-old Memphis male charged with domestic assault; 30-year-old male charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication; 34-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault;

June 29- 27-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 28-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

June 30- 21-year-old Cordova female charged with domestic assault; 61-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property under $1000, theft of property under $1000 and civil rights intimidation;

July 1- 32-year-old Atoka female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and reckless driving; 37-year-old Millington male charged with evading arrest and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; 40-year-old Millington male charged aggravated assault;

July 2- 29-year-old Atoka male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines and theft of property over $1,000; 18-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault;

July 3- 52-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespass;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

June 24- 4933 Buford Avenue; 5026 Bubbling Creek Lane/105; 8834 Highway 51 North; 6638 Chase Road;

June 25- 4808 Bill Knight Avenue; 4761 Navy Road; Hickory Meadow Road & Logan’s Path Road;

June 26- 4961 Navy Road; 5077 Easley Street; 4833 West Union Road; 4188 Autumn Sun Road; 6718 Chase Road; 8181 Highway 51 North/324;

June 27- 7226 Highway 51 North; 8284 Highway 51 North;

June 28- 4677 Cedar Hills Drive; 8081 Highway 51 North; 8188 Highway 51 North;

June 29- 6536 Home Acres Cove; 5560 Pleasant Ridge Road; 4877 Navy Road;

June 30- 4916 Holly Lane; 5077 Easley Street/320; 4305 Sykes Road; 7939 Highway 51 North;

Smoke Detector Activated

June 27- 8247 Highway 51 North;

Disregarded on Side

June 25- 7290 Juana Drive;

June 26- 7801 Sherman;

June 27- 8050 Singleton Avenue;

June 28- 7757 Church Street;

June 29- Highway 51 North & Easley Street;

June 30- 7836 Highway 51 North;

Alarm System Sounded

June 24- 4101 Lelah Lane;

June 27- 4676 Oak Harbour Trace;

Lightning Strike

June 29- 1666 Russell Bond;

Dispatched & Cancelled

June 24- 8390 Highway 51 North/110;

June 27- 8247 Highway 51 North;

June 30- Singleton Parkway;

Motor Vehicle Accident

June 29- 9360 Charles Bartlett Road;

Medical Assist

June 29- 8377 Quito Road;

June 30- 4833 Easley Street;

Person in Distress

June 29- 5077 Easley Street; 4831 Terrell Lane;

June 30- 5077 Easley Street/309;

Good Intention Call

June 24- 7970 Susan Street;

No Incident

June 24- 7790 Highway 51 North;

Cooking Fire

June 30- 5077 Easley Street;