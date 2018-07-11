Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety July 12, 2018

Posted on July 11, 2018.

Arrests
June 27- 26-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property under $1,000;
June 28- 30-year-old Memphis male charged with domestic assault; 30-year-old male charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication; 34-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault;
June 29- 27-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 28-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;
June 30- 21-year-old Cordova female charged with domestic assault; 61-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property under $1000, theft of property under $1000 and civil rights intimidation;
July 1- 32-year-old Atoka female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and reckless driving; 37-year-old Millington male charged with evading arrest and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; 40-year-old Millington male charged aggravated assault;
July 2- 29-year-old Atoka male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines and theft of property over $1,000; 18-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault;
July 3- 52-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespass;

Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Call
June 24- 4933 Buford Avenue; 5026 Bubbling Creek Lane/105; 8834 Highway 51 North; 6638 Chase Road;
June 25- 4808 Bill Knight Avenue; 4761 Navy Road; Hickory Meadow Road & Logan’s Path Road;
June 26- 4961 Navy Road; 5077 Easley Street; 4833 West Union Road; 4188 Autumn Sun Road; 6718 Chase Road; 8181 Highway 51 North/324;
June 27- 7226 Highway 51 North; 8284 Highway 51 North;
June 28- 4677 Cedar Hills Drive; 8081 Highway 51 North; 8188 Highway 51 North;
June 29- 6536 Home Acres Cove; 5560 Pleasant Ridge Road; 4877 Navy Road;
June 30- 4916 Holly Lane; 5077 Easley Street/320; 4305 Sykes Road; 7939 Highway 51 North;
Smoke Detector Activated
June 27- 8247 Highway 51 North;
Disregarded on Side
June 25- 7290 Juana Drive;
June 26- 7801 Sherman;
June 27- 8050 Singleton Avenue;
June 28- 7757 Church Street;
June 29- Highway 51 North & Easley Street;
June 30- 7836 Highway 51 North;
Alarm System Sounded
June 24- 4101 Lelah Lane;
June 27- 4676 Oak Harbour Trace;
Lightning Strike
June 29- 1666 Russell Bond;
Dispatched & Cancelled
June 24- 8390 Highway 51 North/110;
June 27- 8247 Highway 51 North;
June 30- Singleton Parkway;
Motor Vehicle Accident
June 29- 9360 Charles Bartlett Road;
Medical Assist
June 29- 8377 Quito Road;
June 30- 4833 Easley Street;
Person in Distress
June 29- 5077 Easley Street; 4831 Terrell Lane;
June 30- 5077 Easley Street/309;
Good Intention Call
June 24- 7970 Susan Street;
No Incident
June 24- 7790 Highway 51 North;
Cooking Fire
June 30- 5077 Easley Street;

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  