Daren M. Stollings of Millington and a graduate of Millington Central High School, Class of 2015, recently graduated from the Navy Recruit Training Command at Great Lakes, Ill., on June 29. He is now stationed in Pensacola, Fla., where he is attending Navy Information Systems Technician Class “A” School for the next 24 weeks. His grandparents wanted to salute his achievement and say Well Done!