NEWS ALERT: Sales Tax Holidays coming to Mid-South starting next week

Star Staff Reports

The state of Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday is held every year, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on the last Friday in July and ending at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday night. During this weekend, certain goods may be purchased tax free. The 2018 tax-free holiday weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 27 and ends Sunday, July 29 at 11:59 p.m. Start making plans now to take advantage of the tax breaks.



What is tax free?

Additional Information

For more information about the sales tax holiday, visit https://revenue.support.tn.gov/hc/en-us/sections/201022109-Sales-Tax-Holiday

In the Mid-South area, Arkansas’ Sales Tax Holiday is Aug. 3-5 and Mississippi’s Sales Tax Holiday is also Aug. 3-5.