Public Safety July 19, 2018

Arrests

June 27- 26-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property under $1,000;

June 28- 30-year-old Memphis male charged with domestic assault; 30-year-old male charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication; 34-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault;

June 29- 27-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 28-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

June 30- 21-year-old Cordova female charged with domestic assault; 61-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property under $1000, theft of property under $1000 and civil rights intimidation;

July 1- 32-year-old Atoka female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and reckless driving; 37-year-old Millington male charged with evading arrest and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; 40-year-old Millington male charged aggravated assault;

July 2- 29-year-old Atoka male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines and theft of property over $1,000; 18-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault;

July 3- 52-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespass;

July 4- 26-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault;

July 5- 32-year-old Memphis male charged with public intoxication;

July 6- N/A

July 7- 33-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 32-year-old Millington male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession without prescription unlawful, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, introduction or possession of weapons, explosives, intoxicants or drugs into a penal institution where prisoners are quartered; 37-year-old Millington male charged with vandalism $500 or less; 45-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property over $10,000; 61-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 20-year-old Munford male charged with illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card x 8;

July 8- 26-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault and aggravated assault x 2;

July 9- 20-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property over $1,000; 23-year-old Memphis female failure to appear – violation/probation; 54-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 55-year-old Sarah, Miss., male charged with theft of property over $1,000; 46-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines, failure to appear – violation/probation, failure to appear – booking/processing;

July 10- N/A

July 11- 40-year-old Millington male charged with sexual battery; 20-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – violation/probation; 24-year-old Memphis male charged failure to appear – criminal case;

July 12- 43-year-old Hornlake, Miss., male charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 19-year-old Memphis male charged with theft to property over $1,000; 21-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property over $1,000;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

June 24- 4933 Buford Avenue; 5026 Bubbling Creek Lane/105; 8834 Highway 51 North; 6638 Chase Road;

June 25- 4808 Bill Knight Avenue; 4761 Navy Road; Hickory Meadow Road & Logan’s Path Road;

June 26- 4961 Navy Road; 5077 Easley Street; 4833 West Union Road; 4188 Autumn Sun Road; 6718 Chase Road; 8181 Highway 51 North/324;

June 27- 7226 Highway 51 North; 8284 Highway 51 North;

June 28- 4677 Cedar Hills Drive; 8081 Highway 51 North; 8188 Highway 51 North;

June 29- 6536 Home Acres Cove; 5560 Pleasant Ridge Road; 4877 Navy Road;

June 30- 4916 Holly Lane; 5077 Easley Street/320; 4305 Sykes Road; 7939 Highway 51 North;

July 1- Big Creek Church Road & Juana Drive; 5000 Tickle View Drive; 4862 Laraine Drive; 4376 Shelby Road; 6646 Highway 51 North;

July 2- 4190 West Union Road; 3376 Bass Road;

July 3- 9401 Quito Road;

July 4- 4836 Navy Road; 8075 West Street;

July 5- 4836 Navy Road; 7899 Leroy; 8181 Highway 51 North/404;

July 6- 4836 Navy Road; 8034 A Street; 4962 Navy Road; 5129 Brinkley Drive; 3820 Micro Drive; 7310 Sheila Street;

July 7- 4677 Cedar Hills Drive; 5077 Easley Street/Third Floor; 4836 Navy Road;

False Alarm

July 4- 7838 Highway 51 North;

Smoke Detector Activated

June 27- 8247 Highway 51 North;

July 1- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd;

July 4- 5077 Easley Street;

July 7- 8746 Greenhill;

Disregarded on Side

June 25- 7290 Juana Drive;

June 26- 7801 Sherman;

June 27- 8050 Singleton Avenue;

June 28- 7757 Church Street;

June 29- Highway 51 North & Easley Street;

June 30- 7836 Highway 51 North;

Alarm System Sounded

June 24- 4101 Lelah Lane;

June 27- 4676 Oak Harbour Trace;

Lightning Strike

June 29- 1666 Russell Bond;

Dispatched & Cancelled

June 24- 8390 Highway 51 North/110;

June 27- 8247 Highway 51 North;

June 30- Singleton Parkway;

July 5- 4511 Long Tree Drive in Memphis;

July 7- 4338 Rosswood;

Motor Vehicle Accident

June 29- 9360 Charles Bartlett Road;

July 1- 7656 Highway 51 North;

July 4- Highway 51 North & Wilkinsville Road;

July 6- Pleasant Ridge Road & Singleton Parkway; Veterans Parkway;

July 7- Veterans Parkway;

Medical Assist

June 29- 8377 Quito Road;

June 30- 4833 Easley Street;

July 6- 4958 Navy Road;

Person in Distress

June 29- 5077 Easley Street; 4831 Terrell Lane;

June 30- 5077 Easley Street/309;

Good Intention Call

June 24- 7970 Susan Street;

July 2- 4920 Bilrae South S;

No Incident

June 24- 7790 Highway 51 North;

Cooking Fire

June 30- 5077 Easley Street;

DUI Blood Draw

July 1- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Sprinkler Activated

July 4- 8445 Highway 51 North;

Smoke and Odor

July 4- 4910 Cuba-Millington Road;

Unauthorized Burning

July 5- 4591 Pleasant Ridge Road;

Assistance

July 6- 3675 Sykes Road;