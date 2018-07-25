Believe the HYPE: Organization’s purpose spreading as award ceremony approaches Saturday

Star Staff Reports

Helping Young People Excel (H.Y.P.E.) will be hosting its Third Annual Awards Gala and Ceremony for its 2018 scholarship recipients.

Like last year, this will be an afternoon of empowerment for the youth. The ceremony will be held at the Baker Community Center Auditorium located at 7942 Church Street in Millington.

Thirteen college bound high school graduates will be recognized and receive their new laptops during the ceremony.

The H.Y.P.E. program was created to collaborate with area churches. Each church can have one selected graduate to receive a new laptop for college.

H.Y.P.E. values its youth and is striving to give them the support needed to achieve their academic dreams. The ceremony is open the public but there is limited seating available. For those who wish to attend, contact Ruthie Wilburn at 901-438-5831.