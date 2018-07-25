Calendar of Events July 26, 2018

Dance Night at The Baker

Join the dancers every first and third Tuesday at Baker Community Center for Dance Night for ages 30 and up. Lessons start at 6 p.m. and the Dance at 7 on the first and third Tuesday of every month. There is a live bands for each event. Bring enough finger foods for up to 30 people. There is a fee. The Baker Community Center is located at 7942 Church Street.

School Supply Drive

First United Methodist Church located at 8029 Wilkinsville Road in Millington has collected school supplies for the Millington Municipal School district since the beginning. The drive for the 2018-19 is underway. The church is encouraging local businesses and residents to donate to the cause to help those students who will be in need. For more information, call 872-4414.

July 28

The Millington VFW Post 7175 is hosting the VFW Rider Group BBQ Dinner from 3-8 p.m. at 4681 Cuba-Millington Road. There is a cost. Preorder butts are being taken by calling Rick at 451-2473.

Month of July

Tipton County Crush, youth tackle football and cheer organization signups, age groups 4-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12 years old. Signups are open until the end of July for fall season and training started on July 14 for fall season. The Crush is looking forward to giving the younger generation a possibility to learn and grow as a part of the community. They hold practice three days a week at 6 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at Orgill Park, 8988 Center College Road in Millington. Call, text, or e-mail for more information, Matt King 687-5196, Tee Thomas 491-9680, JT Bragan 359-4490 and Monica Doyle (Cheer) 504-8679 or tiptoncountycrush@gmail.com

Aug. 3

The Operation Stand Down Mid-South, Inc., presents the Second Annual Pine Hill Golf Course Tournament on Aug. 3 starting with breakfast at 8 a.m. Tee time is 9 a.m. at the 1005 Alice Avenue location. It is a four-person scramble format and there are fees to participate. Register on the website at www.osdmidsouth.org. Operation Stand Down Mid-South is a 501 c (3) non-profit veterans organization. The mission is to help homeless veterans through transitional programs and services to become self-sufficient and economically viable members of the community.

Sept. 7-8

The 2018 International Goat Days is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at USA Stadium. Start making plans to attend the festival and for more information, call 873-5770.

Sept. 14-16

Carson & Barnes Circus is coming to town Sept. 14-16. The American Legion is bringing the Carson & Barnes Circus back to Millington at the USA Stadium grounds with six shows: Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 15 at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 16 at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. They are looking for sponsorships at the $500, $100 and $50 level, advanced ticket sales locations, buy advanced tickets for your employees or family and be an honorary ringmaster. For more information, contact Lee Buchschacher at 230-3870 and profits benefit the American Legion and their work with local veterans.



Sept. 21-22

F-Body Nationals will be held Sept. 21-22 at the Memphis International Raceway. We want to thank everyone that was part of the Inaugural 2017 F-Body Nationals. We had a blast with all of you & are looking forward to a bigger and better 2018 event! We have made some changes to the event, so check out our highlights on the F-Body Nationals website. We are also working on a cruise for Thursday night. We will have more awards in 2018 for Camaro and Firebirds. We have also opened a Preferred Parking area for anyone wanting to attend that does not have a Camaro or Firebird, but wants to bring their classic. Our competitive drag racing will now be open to all Chevrolet or Pontiac bodied and powered cars. Fun Runs will still be Camaro or Firebird only. To improve the full experience we have also moved the host hotel to the downtown Memphis Sheraton with event special pricing. To register or for more information, call 969-7223.

This Summer

Millington Arts and Recreation Summer of Fun runs through July 26 on the dates listed below from 10 a.m. to noon.

July 26 Waterplay & Sponge Ball Craft @ Baker Community Center

*Baker Community Center — 7942 Church Street

*Gym — 4885 Bill Knight Road

*Lion’s Park — 4376 Oak Spring Drive

*Aycock Park — 7330 Renda Street

For more information, call 873-5770.

Regular Meetings

*The first Thursday of each month the Community Prayer Group meets at Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. with coffee and the prayer starts about noon for about an hour (2 Chronicles 7:14). For more information, call 873-5770.

*The Millington Crisis Center will be hosting Thrift Shop every first Saturday of the month. The hours will be from 8 to 11 a.m. For more information, call 872-4357.

*Join the Millington Arts, Recreation & Parks at our new Gym located at 4885 Bill Knight Road for Family Skate Night on the third Friday of each month from 6-8 p.m. There is music, skating, and concessions available for purchase. There is a cost per skater. The first Skate Night was held back on January 19. For more information call the Millington Arts, Recreation & Parks business office at 873-5770.

*Greater Millington Garden Club meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Baker Community Center Room 6. Meetings include guest speakers and refreshments. For more information, call 825-4331.

*Millington Public Library located 4858 Navy Road is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 872-1585 or visit www.millingtonpubliclibrary.org. Celebrating more than 50 years of library service, the MPL is available for businesses looking for a place to meet or have Job Fairs, the library provides the career coach quarterly. If you would like to plan a job fair, check out the meeting room.

*The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, email kchyde49@gmail.com

*Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the auditorium at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Anyone interested in community theatre is welcome to attend. Meetings concern current business before the group and planning sessions for future productions. No experience in theater is required. Volunteers to work in a variety of ways for each of our four productions a year are also always welcome. For more information, look Playhouse up on Facebook, visit the website www.playhouse51.com, call 872-7170, or come to the next meeting Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

*Join the Millington Quilters Guild every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., except for holidays. The meeting take place at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call Judi Harper at 835-4707 or e-mail her at 52jharper@rittermail.com

*Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meal are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street from noon to 1 p.m. The program is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com

*The Exchange Club of Millington meets at Old Timer’s Restaurant in Millington at noon every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Guest are always welcomed. For more information, call 872-8888.

*The Millington Lions Club meets at Olympic Steakhouse in Millington every second and fourth Tuesday at noon. The Lions Clubs works around the world for visually impaired and hearing impaired. The public is welcome to join the Club members and to make additional inquiries.

*The Brian Callies Foundation promotes awareness of child safety from many aspects: personal, vehicle, gun, and fire. We are now compiling our schedule of events for 2017. If you have school carnivals, fairs, any event that has at least 50 children attending, please contact us for free Child ID Cards and other information that we bring. Some events are already scheduled. Our Tennessee Rangers Band is also available for performances. Last year we performed at the Millington Farmers Market, International Goat Days, Rosemark Historic Country Fair, Pink Palace Craft Fair and many events with the Memphis Police Department, over 28 events in six months. You can email at info@briancallies.com or call Cheryl Bone at 901-626-2092.