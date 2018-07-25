MMS gearing up for 2018-19 school year

Journal West 10 Media

MMS prepares to welcome students back to school

Millington Municipal Schools reopens its doors to students on Monday, Aug. 6.

Registration day is near. Student Registration will be held on July 31, 2018 from 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. at each school for the 2018-19 school year. Visit www.millingtonschools.org and click on the School Registration page for more information and to download the 2018-19 Registration packet: www.millingtonschools.org/parents_and_students/student_registration

Kindergarten Registration Requirements

Two proofs of residence for registration. The following items are approved for proof of residence:

Valid driver’s license or state-issued ID

Current Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) bill

Lease/rental agreement/Military Housing letter

Public assistance/government benefits form

Real estate tax receipt

Municipal water bill

Mortgage statement or deed

In addition all of the following:

Certified Birth Certificate (mother’s copy will not be accepted) age 5 on or before August 15, 2017

Child’s social security card

Proof of current physical and immunization record on the Tennessee School Form

First-12th Grade In-District New Students Information

The registration process can be partially completed from any computer, cell phone, tablet or Internet connected device. This will greatly reduce the time you will need to spend at the school during the remaining registration processes. You will still need to visit the school to provide the below information during one of the registration sessions.

New and Returning students are required to show two proofs of residence (*only one required if military housing letter is provided)

*Military Housing Letter

Lease/Rental Agreement

Current MLGW bill

Municipal water bill

Driver’s License or State ID

Public assistance/government benefits form

Real estate tax receipt

Mortgage statement or deed

Shared Residency Form

Documents Needed (Only applicable for students who are to NEW to MMSD)

Student Certified Birth Certificate (mother’s copy will not be accepted)

Student Social Security

TN Shot Records Form with Proof of Physical

End of Year Report Card or Transcript from last school attended

Out of District Transfer Approval Letter – Only for out of district transfers

New Student Registration Dates and Times

July 26 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. @ Prospective Schools

July 26 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. @ Central Office

July 27 8 a.m. – 2 p.m @ Prospective Schools

July 31 Call schools for times @ Prospective Schools

Assistance for online registration will be provided on the above dates in the schools. Feel free to come by if you have questions. Additionally, you can call 901-873-5680 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday for assistance.

First-12th Grade In-District Returning Students Information

The registration process can be partially completed from any computer, cell phone, tablet or Internet connected device. This will greatly reduce the time you will need to spend at the school during the remaining registration processes. You will still need to visit the school to provide the below information during one of the registration sessions.

New and Returning students are required to show two proofs of residence (*only one required if military housing letter is provided)

*Military Housing Letter

Lease/Rental Agreement

Current MLGW bill

Municipal water bill

Driver’s License or State ID

Public assistance/government benefits form

Real estate tax receipt

Mortgage statement or deed

Shared Residency Form

Returning Student Registration Dates and Time

July 31 7:30 a.m -7 p.m. @ Prospective Schools

Assistance for online registration will be provided on the above dates in the schools. Feel free to come by if you have questions. Additionally, you can call 901-873-5680 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday-Friday for assistance.

BUS ROUTES

The “Parent Responsibility Zone” is 1.5 miles for Elementary Schools and 2.0 miles for Middle And High Schools. If you live within these zones, you are responsible for providing transportation for your student(s). Students who attend their school of zone, and who live more than 1.5 miles from school (2.0 miles for middle/high schools), are eligible for school bus transportation. Letters with your school bus number and bus stop will be available and distributed at registration on Tuesday, July 31, for returning students.

If you have have any Transportation questions, contact Tammy Chandler at 873-5484.

*Also the Millington Municipal Schools Out-of-District Transfer Application is available online. For more information, call 873-5680.