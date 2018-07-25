MMS gearing up for 2018-19 school year

Posted on July 25, 2018.
Journal West 10 Media
MMS prepares to welcome students back to school
Millington Municipal Schools reopens its doors to students on Monday, Aug. 6.
Registration day is near. Student Registration will be held on July 31, 2018 from 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. at each school for the 2018-19 school year. Visit www.millingtonschools.org and click on the School Registration page for more information and to download the 2018-19 Registration packet: www.millingtonschools.org/parents_and_students/student_registration
Kindergarten Registration Requirements
Two proofs of residence for registration. The following items are approved for proof of residence:
Valid driver’s license or state-issued ID
Current Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) bill
Lease/rental agreement/Military Housing letter
Public assistance/government benefits form
Real estate tax receipt
Municipal water bill
Mortgage statement or deed
In addition all of the following:
Certified Birth Certificate (mother’s copy will not be accepted) age 5 on or before August 15, 2017
Child’s social security card
Proof of current physical and immunization record on the Tennessee School Form
First-12th Grade In-District New Students Information
The registration process can be partially completed from any computer, cell phone, tablet or Internet connected device. This will greatly reduce the time you will need to spend at the school during the remaining registration processes. You will still need to visit the school to provide the below information during one of the registration sessions.
New and Returning students are required to show two proofs of residence (*only one required if military housing letter is provided)
*Military Housing Letter
Lease/Rental Agreement
Current MLGW bill
Municipal water bill
Driver’s License or State ID
Public assistance/government benefits form
Real estate tax receipt
Mortgage statement or deed
Shared Residency Form
Documents Needed (Only applicable for students who are to NEW to MMSD)
Student Certified Birth Certificate (mother’s copy will not be accepted)
Student Social Security
TN Shot Records Form with Proof of Physical
End of Year Report Card or Transcript from last school attended
Out of District Transfer Approval Letter – Only for out of district transfers
New Student Registration Dates and Times
July 26 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. @ Prospective Schools
July 26 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. @ Central Office
July 27 8 a.m. – 2 p.m @ Prospective Schools
July 31 Call schools for times @ Prospective Schools
Assistance for online registration will be provided on the above dates in the schools. Feel free to come by if you have questions. Additionally, you can call 901-873-5680 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday for assistance.
First-12th Grade In-District Returning Students Information
The registration process can be partially completed from any computer, cell phone, tablet or Internet connected device. This will greatly reduce the time you will need to spend at the school during the remaining registration processes. You will still need to visit the school to provide the below information during one of the registration sessions.
New and Returning students are required to show two proofs of residence (*only one required if military housing letter is provided)
*Military Housing Letter
Lease/Rental Agreement
Current MLGW bill
Municipal water bill
Driver’s License or State ID
Public assistance/government benefits form
Real estate tax receipt
Mortgage statement or deed
Shared Residency Form
Returning Student Registration Dates and Time
July 31 7:30 a.m -7 p.m. @ Prospective Schools
Assistance for online registration will be provided on the above dates in the schools. Feel free to come by if you have questions. Additionally, you can call 901-873-5680 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday-Friday for assistance.
BUS ROUTES
The “Parent Responsibility Zone” is 1.5 miles for Elementary Schools and 2.0 miles for Middle And High Schools. If you live within these zones, you are responsible for providing transportation for your student(s). Students who attend their school of zone, and who live more than 1.5 miles from school (2.0 miles for middle/high schools), are eligible for school bus transportation. Letters with your school bus number and bus stop will be available and distributed at registration on Tuesday, July 31, for returning students.
If you have have any Transportation questions, contact Tammy Chandler at 873-5484.
*Also the Millington Municipal Schools Out-of-District Transfer Application is available online. For more information, call 873-5680.
Recent Comments