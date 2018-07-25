Obituaries July 26, 2018

SADIE LEE TIMBS BOMAR

Sadie Lee Timbs Bomar, 85, of Millington, passed away July 20, 2018. The family received friends July 24 at the Munford Chapel and a service was held Wednesday at the Munford Chapel. Interment followed in Helen Crigger Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

MATTHEW BOYD

Matthew Boyd 70, passed away on July 20, 2018. Memorial service was held July 24 at Jefferson Mortuary Chapel in Millington. Jefferson Mortuary had charge.

WILMA ELIZABETH FLOYD

Wilma Elizabeth Floyd, of Drummonds, 78, passed away at her residence on July 18, 2018. Mrs. Floyd was a homemaker and member of Poplar Grove Assembly of God Church. The family received friends on July 20 at Munford Chapel. Funeral services for Mrs. Floyd were held Saturday at Munford Chapel with interment in Helen Crigger Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

MARTHA M. HAGAN

Martha M. Hagan, 80, retired owner of The Bookrack, died July 16, 2018 at Methodist North Hospital. The family received friends July 19 and service followed at Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel. Interment in Helen Crigger Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

DONNA KAY STILSON

Donna Kay Stilson, 55, of Millington passed away Sunday, July 15, 2018. Donna was loving called “The Big Lot Lady.” Millington Funeral Home had charge.