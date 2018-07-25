Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety July 26, 2018

Posted on July 25, 2018.

Arrests
July 13- 34-year-old Jackson female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
July 14- 46-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 33-year-old Atoka male charged with domestic assault; 35-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
July 15- 36-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault;
July 16- 51-year-old Crossville male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
July 17- 19-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 22-year-old Millington male charged with evading arrest;

City Court Reports
July 3, 2018
Fines
Terrance J. Barnes of 362 Lee Street in Ripley charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license;
Ashley Daniels of 1783 Tampa Cove in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Candice D. Freeman of 3558 Kensett Drive in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine, no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
Christopher Johnson of 7511 Cloverhaven in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Jashua M. Jones of 1848 Baldwin in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
Alvin Nance Jr. of 403 Birdie Drive No. 7 in Marion, Ark., charged with possession of controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost; driving on suspended license/out of state, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;
Dylan M. Nix of 7276 Juana Drive in Millington charged with with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; disregarded stop sign, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
Othal Bill Ramsey III of 7696 Arapaho in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost random drug screens; driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Aaron Taylor Silvius of 505 Dale Street in Kingsport charged with public intoxication, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
Michael L. Smallen of 76 Tealwood Cove in Atoka charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
Broderick X. Weathers of 90 Cleaves Loop in Oakland charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Sentences
Porshea L. Bouie of 2241 Chattering Lane in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;
William M. Burton of 659 Lawnwood Cove in Collierville charged with violation of probation, guilty plea diversion revoked vandalism under $500, $250 fine, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 2 days credit, random drug screens, diversion revoked underage consumption $250 fine;
Candice M. Johnson of 4957 Buford in Millington charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $350 fine and cost, 11/29 jail, 11/25 suspended, 11/25 probation, 4 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year attend MADD lecture, random drug screens;
Clay P. Ruddell of 550 Techno Lane in Memphis charged with domestic assault, guilty plea, $1,100 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 8/29 suspended, 11/23 probation, 6 days credit;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Jalessa Carruthers of 1202 Boardwalk Cove in Jackson charged with domestic assault;
Justin M. Hulsey of 7030 Cold Springs in Millington charged with evading arrest;
Jennifer J. Mason of 135 Eula Drive of Moscow charged with driving while license suspended and violation of registration, bench warrant $250 bond;
Delvekeo C. Wallace of 57 W. Burbock Avenue in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while license suspended and speeding;
Dalton R. White of 1482 Indian Creek Road of Brighton charged with robbery and resisting official detention;

July 10, 2018
Fines
Donald Kirk of 4519 Beacon Hill Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Roshunda L. Mack of 1325 Wilkinsville Road in Drummonds charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
David W. Mathis of 1262 W. Perkins Road in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Garrison D. Washington of 3528 McKenzie Cove in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Sentences
Bret A. Bouder of 7662 Tecumseh Street in Millington charged with aggravated assault, guilty plea amended to simple assault, $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/22 suspended, 11/22 probation, 7 days credit, no contact with victim;
Morris A. Gude of 4944 Navy Road No. 8 in Millington charged with aggravated assault (domestic violence), guilty plea amended to domestic assault, $1,100 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 8/29 suspended, 11/26 probation, 3 days credit, no contact with victim;
Travis K. Macklin of 3582 England Street in Memphis charged with failure to appear, 60 days at Shelby County Department of Corrections;
Latisha T. Mayes of 5254 Bitter Creek Drive in Memphis charged with aggravated assault, amended to simple assault, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost, no contact with victim, city retains weapon;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Sara N. Campbell of 4816 Terrell Lane in Millington charged with driving while license suspended and disregarded stop sign, bench warrant $250 bond;
Antonio D. Jones of 8751 Wilkinsville Road in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, bench warrant $250 bond;
Joshua L. Owens of 6348 Woodgreen in Millington charged with domestic assault;
Johnathan White of 285 Country Meadows in Drummonds charged with theft of property under $1,000; theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000;

Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Call
July 8- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd. No. 217; 7960 Harrold Street;
July 9- 7793 West Navy Circle; 7726 Highway 51 North; 4836 Navy Road; 8390 Highway 51 North/10;
July 10- 4853 Bill Knight Avenue; 8075 West Street; 5129 Brinkley Drive; 4268 Carter Road;
July 11- 7950 Highway 51 North; 4224 Autumn Sun Road; 4456 Shelby Road; 8193 Highway 51 North;
July 12- 4757 Saratoga Avenue; 8133 Wilkinsville Road; 7740 Highway 51 North; 6740 Louise;
July 13- 7860 Raleigh-Millington Road; 8181 Highway 51 North; 4988 Bilrae North; 8445 Highway 51 North; 7950 Memphis Avenue;
July 14- 8445 Highway 51 North;
Passenger Vehicle
July 13- 7757 Church Street;
Disregarded on Side
July 8- 4739 Saratoga Avenue;
Sprinkler Activated
July 13- 5081 Easley Street;
Building Fire
July 8- 8050 Singleton Avenue;
July 10- 2506 Russell Bond Road;
Dispatched & Cancelled
July 8- 861 Brandywine;
July 14- 6383 Martin Wood; 5081 Easley Street;
Motor Vehicle Accident
July 12- Church Street & Bill Knight Avenue;
Medical Assist
July 8- 4836 Navy Road;
July 11- 8129 Highway 51 North; 7920 Quito Road;
July 13-  3660 Shelby Road;
Malicious
July 9- 7874 Highway 51 North;
Person in Distress
July 9- 5077 Easley Street;
July 10- 6389 Dower Road;
Public Service
July 9- 6309 XXXX/School Road;
Assist Invalid
July 10- 5077 Easley Street;

