TRACKING WITH THOMAS: Moving the Goal Post

A quick peek over the iron fence at Millington Central High School’s Mooney Boswell Memorial Stadium, a new addition is clear to see. Gone are the classic, white field goal post. Now Millington Trojan football will showcase new goal post behind both end zones. The goal post arrived this summer and were installed earlier this summer. The former goal post had smaller post making it harder to determine if field goals or extra points were good. The football goal crossbar is 10 feet high, and the posts are an additional 20 feet high, for a total height of 30 feet. NFL and NCAA goal posts are 18 feet, 6 inches wide. High school goal posts are 23 feet, 4 inches wide.